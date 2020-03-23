Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL), SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

The shares of NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) has been pegged with a rating of Sector Perform by RBC Capital Mkts in its latest research note that was published on March 16, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $5 price target. RBC Capital Mkts wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of NGL Energy Partners LP, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from UBS Markets when it published its report on October 08, 2019. That day the UBS set price target on the stock to $13.50. The stock was given Neutral rating by Piper Jaffray in its report released on July 17, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 17. Credit Suisse was of a view that NGL is Neutral in its latest report on February 20, 2019. Guggenheim thinks that NGL is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $7.08. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 218.26% from its 52-Week high price while it is -76.70% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 34.71.

The shares of the company added by 38.64% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $1.68 while ending the day at $3.66. During the trading session, a total of 10.54 million shares were traded which represents a -523.48% decline from the average session volume which is 1.69 million shares. NGL had ended its last session trading at $2.64. NGL Energy Partners LP debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.83, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 NGL 52-week low price stands at $1.15 while its 52-week high price is $15.71.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.22 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The NGL Energy Partners LP generated 12.01 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.93 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 9.09%. NGL Energy Partners LP has the potential to record -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Needham published a research note on February 20, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $140. Northland Capital also rated SEDG as Downgrade on January 27, 2020, with its price target of $102 suggesting that SEDG could surge by 44.24% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $76.81/share, analysts expect it to down by -9.37% to reach $124.83/share. It started the day trading at $81.99 and traded between $68.26 and $69.61 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SEDG’s 50-day SMA is 109.32 while its 200-day SMA stands at 86.06. The stock has a high of $143.73 for the year while the low is $36.28. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.59 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -3.25%, as 6.38M NGL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 13.55% of SolarEdge Technologies Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 24.18, while the P/B ratio is 4.18. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.41M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.53 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -23.60%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -24.22% over the past 90 days while it lost -22.15% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more SEDG shares, decreasing its portfolio by -32.54% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -1,581,413 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,278,168 shares of SEDG, with a total valuation of $408,853,113. Swedbank Robur Fonder AB meanwhile bought more SEDG shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $309,334,036 worth of shares.

Similarly, NNIP Advisors BV increased its SolarEdge Technologies Inc. shares by 20.25% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,996,337 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 336,197 shares of SolarEdge Technologies Inc. which are valued at $248,983,151. In the same vein, Fidelity Management & Research Co… increased its SolarEdge Technologies Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,765,779 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,800,079 shares and is now valued at $224,505,853. Following these latest developments, around 2.50% of SolarEdge Technologies Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.