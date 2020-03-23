Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: NextEra Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP), Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

The shares of NextEra Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Raymond James in its latest research note that was published on March 13, 2020. The Utilities company has also assigned a $63 price target. Raymond James wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of NextEra Energy Partners LP, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Goldman advised investors in its research note published on March 06, 2020, to Neutral the NEP stock while also putting a $63 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from Vertical Research Markets when it published its report on February 25, 2020. That day the Vertical Research set price target on the stock to $62. The stock was given Outperform rating by BMO Capital Markets in its report released on February 20, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 65. Barclays was of a view that NEP is Overweight in its latest report on October 08, 2019. Goldman thinks that NEP is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on April 01, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 49.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $59.77. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 29.96% from its 52-Week high price while it is -39.07% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 34.92.

The shares of the company added by 16.36% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $31.85 while ending the day at $37.70. During the trading session, a total of 1.45 million shares were traded which represents a -123.33% decline from the average session volume which is 649260.0 shares. NEP had ended its last session trading at $32.40. NextEra Energy Partners LP debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.10, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.40 NEP 52-week low price stands at $29.01 while its 52-week high price is $61.87.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.50 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The NextEra Energy Partners LP generated 128.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$1.21 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 176.0%. NextEra Energy Partners LP has the potential to record 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Needham published a research note on March 05, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $200. Cowen also rated MPWR as Reiterated on February 06, 2020, with its price target of $215 suggesting that MPWR could surge by 33.43% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $150.44/share, analysts expect it to down by -10.12% to reach $203.11/share. It started the day trading at $154.35 and traded between $138.44 and $135.22 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MPWR’s 50-day SMA is 172.17 while its 200-day SMA stands at 157.36. The stock has a high of $193.10 for the year while the low is $114.84. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 0.86 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 19.01%, as 1.02M NEP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.35% of Monolithic Power Systems Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 55.90, while the P/B ratio is 7.61. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 376.22K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.70 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -20.72%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -24.39% over the past 90 days while it lost -13.51% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more MPWR shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.81% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 30,718 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,810,884 shares of MPWR, with a total valuation of $604,558,638. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more MPWR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $566,867,043 worth of shares.

Similarly, Franklin Advisers, Inc. decreased its Monolithic Power Systems Inc. shares by 4.84% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,116,663 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -107,606 shares of Monolithic Power Systems Inc. which are valued at $335,787,418. In the same vein, Wellington Management Co. LLP decreased its Monolithic Power Systems Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 35,586 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,796,986 shares and is now valued at $285,073,859. Following these latest developments, around 6.40% of Monolithic Power Systems Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.