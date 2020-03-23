Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSE:GGN), Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 21.72% from its 52-Week high price while it is -49.16% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 27.59.

During the trading session, a total of 2.36 million shares were traded which represents a -40.46% decline from the average session volume which is 1.68 million shares. GGN had ended its last session trading at $2.26. GGN 52-week low price stands at $1.98 while its 52-week high price is $4.74.

Investment analysts at RBC Capital Mkts published a research note on March 20, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) is now rated as Sector Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $105. Even though the stock has been trading at $70.52/share, analysts expect it to down by -13.98% to reach $142.38/share. It started the day trading at $71.44 and traded between $65.09 and $60.66 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that RGA’s 50-day SMA is 135.03 while its 200-day SMA stands at 152.11. The stock has a high of $169.26 for the year while the low is $65.09. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.37 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 6.33%, as 1.46M GGN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.35% of Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 4.45, while the P/B ratio is 0.33. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 564.50K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.59 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -36.98%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -63.36% over the past 90 days while it lost -61.63% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more RGA shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.18% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 69,001 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,929,472 shares of RGA, with a total valuation of $723,573,468. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more RGA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $640,723,152 worth of shares.

Similarly, AllianceBernstein LP decreased its Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated shares by 0.97% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,751,915 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -26,879 shares of Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated which are valued at $335,816,187. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 24,068 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,367,036 shares and is now valued at $288,849,403. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.