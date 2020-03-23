Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Avnet Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT), Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

The shares of Avnet Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) has been pegged with a rating of Equal Weight by Wells Fargo in its latest research note that was published on March 19, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $22 price target. Wells Fargo wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Avnet Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. SunTrust advised investors in its research note published on March 16, 2020, to Hold the AVT stock while also putting a $28 price target. The stock had earned Sell rating from Cross Research Markets when it published its report on January 21, 2020. The stock was given Underweight rating by Wells Fargo in its report released on January 13, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 35. SunTrust was of a view that AVT is Sell in its latest report on October 25, 2019. BofA/Merrill thinks that AVT is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $33.57. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 29.13% from its 52-Week high price while it is -52.99% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 35.04.

The shares of the company added by 4.96% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $18.602 while ending the day at $23.05. During the trading session, a total of 2.98 million shares were traded which represents a -210.33% decline from the average session volume which is 960420.0 shares. AVT had ended its last session trading at $21.96. Avnet Inc. currently has a market cap of $2.31 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 23.26, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.24, with a beta of 1.53. Avnet Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.43, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.30 AVT 52-week low price stands at $17.85 while its 52-week high price is $49.03.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.40 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Avnet Inc. generated 488.81 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.60 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -172.5%. Avnet Inc. has the potential to record 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Northcoast published a research note on February 06, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) is now rated as Neutral. Maxim Group also rated PBI as Initiated on June 01, 2018, with its price target of $12 suggesting that PBI could surge by 58.48% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.90/share, analysts expect it to down by -24.83% to reach $5.25/share. It started the day trading at $3.00 and traded between $2.36 and $2.18 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PBI’s 50-day SMA is 3.56 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.09. The stock has a high of $7.28 for the year while the low is $2.25. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 36.8 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.15%, as 36.86M AVT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 21.68% of Pitney Bowes Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 9.44, while the P/B ratio is 1.31. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.92M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 12.63 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -17.42%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -46.96% over the past 90 days while it lost -50.00% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more PBI shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.54% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -128,546 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 23,544,627 shares of PBI, with a total valuation of $80,522,624. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more PBI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $61,325,935 worth of shares.

Similarly, LSV Asset Management increased its Pitney Bowes Inc. shares by 2.38% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 5,785,482 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 134,400 shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. which are valued at $19,786,348. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Pitney Bowes Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 179,060 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 5,601,196 shares and is now valued at $19,156,090. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of Pitney Bowes Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.