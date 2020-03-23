Is There A Value in United Natural Foods Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) And First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)

The shares of United Natural Foods Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) has been pegged with a rating of Equal Weight by Barclays in its latest research note that was published on March 19, 2020. Barclays wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of United Natural Foods Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BMO Capital Markets advised investors in its research note published on March 18, 2020, to Market Perform the UNFI stock while also putting a $10 price target. The stock had earned Underweight rating from Wells Fargo Markets when it published its report on January 17, 2020. That day the Wells Fargo set price target on the stock to $6. The stock was given Sell rating by Pivotal Research Group in its report released on October 03, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 3. BMO Capital Markets was of a view that UNFI is Underperform in its latest report on August 02, 2019. Pivotal Research Group thinks that UNFI is worth Sell rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on June 06, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 6.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 8 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $8.20. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 124.40% from its 52-Week high price while it is -19.40% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 67.28.

The shares of the company added by 7.37% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $9.7138 while ending the day at $11.22. During the trading session, a total of 3.62 million shares were traded which represents a -131.77% decline from the average session volume which is 1.56 million shares. UNFI had ended its last session trading at $10.45. United Natural Foods Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.73, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 UNFI 52-week low price stands at $5.00 while its 52-week high price is $13.92.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.32 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The United Natural Foods Inc. generated 40.06 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.12 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -90.62%. United Natural Foods Inc. has the potential to record 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Sandler O’Neill published a research note on July 31, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) is now rated as Hold. B. Riley FBR Inc. also rated FFWM as Reiterated on February 01, 2018, with its price target of $22 suggesting that FFWM could surge by 55.46% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $9.80/share, analysts expect it to down by -13.06% to reach $19.13/share. It started the day trading at $10.08 and traded between $9.24 and $8.52 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that FFWM’s 50-day SMA is 15.24 while its 200-day SMA stands at 15.12. The stock has a high of $17.64 for the year while the low is $9.24. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 468049.03 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -11.48%, as 414,317 UNFI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.08% of First Foundation Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 6.81, while the P/B ratio is 0.62. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 118.14K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.51 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -25.72%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -51.40% over the past 90 days while it lost -43.50% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The FIAM LLC bought more FFWM shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.35% during the last quarter. This move now sees The FIAM LLC purchasing 13,864 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,014,380 shares of FFWM, with a total valuation of $58,108,151. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more FFWM shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $37,015,846 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its First Foundation Inc. shares by 1.72% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,009,171 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 33,926 shares of First Foundation Inc. which are valued at $29,082,750. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its First Foundation Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 76,366 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,804,490 shares and is now valued at $26,119,993. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of First Foundation Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.