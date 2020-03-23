Is There A Value in Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) And Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

The shares of Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Jefferies in its latest research note that was published on July 22, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $20 price target. Jefferies wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Translate Bio Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. ROTH Capital advised investors in its research note published on June 18, 2019, to Buy the TBIO stock while also putting a $25 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from H.C. Wainwright Markets when it published its report on December 24, 2018. That day the H.C. Wainwright set price target on the stock to $21. The stock was given Outperform rating by Leerink Partners in its report released on July 23, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 24. Evercore ISI was of a view that TBIO is Outperform in its latest report on July 23, 2018. Citigroup thinks that TBIO is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on July 23, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 20.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $20.25. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 43.68% from its 52-Week high price while it is -31.85% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 66.27.

The shares of the company added by 8.56% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $8.62 while ending the day at $9.77. During the trading session, a total of 560637.0 shares were traded which represents a -104.0% decline from the average session volume which is 274820.0 shares. TBIO had ended its last session trading at $9.00. Translate Bio Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 4.90 TBIO 52-week low price stands at $6.80 while its 52-week high price is $14.34.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.48 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Translate Bio Inc. generated 85.53 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.41 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -0.0%. Translate Bio Inc. has the potential to record -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Citigroup published a research note on March 05, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $160. Canaccord Genuity also rated NVRO as Upgrade on February 26, 2020, with its price target of $153 suggesting that NVRO could surge by 52.46% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $80.30/share, analysts expect it to down by -12.05% to reach $148.56/share. It started the day trading at $88.45 and traded between $74.645 and $70.62 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NVRO’s 50-day SMA is 124.66 while its 200-day SMA stands at 95.43. The stock has a high of $148.05 for the year while the low is $54.00. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.44 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -5.99%, as 2.29M TBIO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.57% of Nevro Corp. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 482.71K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.75 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -29.85%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -35.92% over the past 90 days while it lost -20.93% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… bought more NVRO shares, increasing its portfolio by 39.78% during the last quarter. This move now sees The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… purchasing 1,067,358 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,750,196 shares of NVRO, with a total valuation of $488,088,009. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more NVRO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $349,013,233 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Nevro Corp. shares by 1.22% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,048,516 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 24,656 shares of Nevro Corp. which are valued at $266,614,357. In the same vein, D. E. Shaw & Co. LP increased its Nevro Corp. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 171,876 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,932,518 shares and is now valued at $251,517,218. Following these latest developments, around 2.50% of Nevro Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.