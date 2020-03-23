Is There A Value in SiTime Corporation (NASDAQ:SITM) And Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE)

The shares of SiTime Corporation (NASDAQ:SITM) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Needham in its latest research note that was published on January 17, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $30 price target. Needham wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of SiTime Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Stifel advised investors in its research note published on December 16, 2019, to Buy the SITM stock while also putting a $23 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from ROTH Capital Markets when it published its report on December 16, 2019. That day the ROTH Capital set price target on the stock to $25. The stock was given Outperform rating by Raymond James in its report released on December 16, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 24. Needham was of a view that SITM is Buy in its latest report on December 16, 2019. Barclays thinks that SITM is worth Overweight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on December 16, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 25.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $32.80. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 53.11% from its 52-Week high price while it is -35.24% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 51.69.

The shares of the company added by 31.53% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $16.76 while ending the day at $23.61. During the trading session, a total of 679203.0 shares were traded which represents a -583.92% decline from the average session volume which is 99310.0 shares. SITM had ended its last session trading at $17.95. SiTime Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.66, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.60 SITM 52-week low price stands at $15.42 while its 52-week high price is $36.46.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.05 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. SiTime Corporation has the potential to record 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Tudor Pickering published a research note on February 10, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) is now rated as Hold. Even though the stock has been trading at $19.84/share, analysts expect it to down by -9.58% to reach $28.67/share. It started the day trading at $22.805 and traded between $18.3601 and $17.94 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TSE’s 50-day SMA is 26.73 while its 200-day SMA stands at 35.94. The stock has a high of $50.14 for the year while the low is $14.16. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.86 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 19.01%, as 2.21M SITM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.96% of Trinseo S.A. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 8.01, while the P/B ratio is 1.05. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 527.10K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.52 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 6.41%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -52.21% over the past 90 days while it lost -58.37% over the last six months.

This move now sees The M&G Investment Management Ltd. selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,839,044 shares of TSE, with a total valuation of $171,518,283. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more TSE shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $125,039,780 worth of shares.

Similarly, LSV Asset Management decreased its Trinseo S.A. shares by 2.62% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,324,445 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -62,497 shares of Trinseo S.A. which are valued at $50,858,857. In the same vein, AllianceBernstein LP decreased its Trinseo S.A. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 110,408 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,056,279 shares and is now valued at $44,991,385. Following these latest developments, around 1.20% of Trinseo S.A. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.