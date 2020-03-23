Is There A Value in Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ:PLYA) And South State Corporation (NASDAQ:SSB)

The shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ:PLYA) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Macquarie in its latest research note that was published on January 09, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $10 price target. Macquarie wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from SunTrust Markets when it published its report on August 28, 2018. That day the SunTrust set price target on the stock to $14.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $9.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 40.70% from its 52-Week high price while it is -72.96% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 22.62.

The shares of the company added by 11.52% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $1.835 while ending the day at $2.42. During the trading session, a total of 872068.0 shares were traded which represents a -153.02% decline from the average session volume which is 344660.0 shares. PLYA had ended its last session trading at $2.17. PLYA 52-week low price stands at $1.72 while its 52-week high price is $8.95.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.08 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. generated 20.93 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.23 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 550.0%. Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. has the potential to record 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at DA Davidson published a research note on February 28, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that South State Corporation (NASDAQ:SSB) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $66.85/share, analysts expect it to down by -11.22% to reach $78.50/share. It started the day trading at $68.21 and traded between $57.26 and $59.35 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SSB’s 50-day SMA is 74.82 while its 200-day SMA stands at 77.03. The stock has a high of $88.10 for the year while the low is $51.78. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.69 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 49.49%, as 2.53M PLYA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.71% of South State Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 11.06, while the P/B ratio is 0.84. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 275.78K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 9.18 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -0.30%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -31.72% over the past 90 days while it lost -22.63% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more SSB shares, decreasing its portfolio by -4.91% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -155,807 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,017,943 shares of SSB, with a total valuation of $205,582,277. Wellington Management Co. LLP meanwhile bought more SSB shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $162,729,552 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its South State Corporation shares by 3.02% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,260,229 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 66,310 shares of South State Corporation which are valued at $153,966,799. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its South State Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 8,564 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,965,660 shares and is now valued at $133,900,759. Following these latest developments, around 1.70% of South State Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.