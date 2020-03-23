Is There A Value in NETGEAR Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) And Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

The shares of NETGEAR Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by BWS Financial in its latest research note that was published on February 07, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $27.50 price target. BWS Financial wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of NETGEAR Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Deutsche Bank advised investors in its research note published on June 28, 2019, to Hold the NTGR stock while also putting a $28 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Guggenheim Markets when it published its report on June 19, 2019. That day the Guggenheim set price target on the stock to $40. The stock was given Buy rating by BWS Financial in its report released on July 09, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 85. Raymond James was of a view that NTGR is Outperform in its latest report on December 18, 2017. Raymond James thinks that NTGR is worth Mkt Perform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $28.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 21.52% from its 52-Week high price while it is -50.53% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 43.43.

The shares of the company added by 6.48% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $15.01 while ending the day at $18.24. During the trading session, a total of 632903.0 shares were traded which represents a -71.49% decline from the average session volume which is 369070.0 shares. NTGR had ended its last session trading at $17.13. NETGEAR Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.70 NTGR 52-week low price stands at $15.01 while its 52-week high price is $36.87.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.01 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The NETGEAR Inc. generated 190.21 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.39 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 4600.0%. NETGEAR Inc. has the potential to record 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Jefferies published a research note on March 18, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SWX) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $72. JP Morgan also rated SWX as Initiated on July 17, 2019, with its price target of $93 suggesting that SWX could surge by 36.0% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $61.82/share, analysts expect it to down by -14.25% to reach $82.83/share. It started the day trading at $63.00 and traded between $55.11 and $53.01 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SWX’s 50-day SMA is 72.57 while its 200-day SMA stands at 82.35. The stock has a high of $92.94 for the year while the low is $51.21. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 0.81 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 26.31%, as 1.02M NTGR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.48% of Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 13.43, while the P/B ratio is 1.16. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 417.66K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.94 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -9.24%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -30.85% over the past 90 days while it lost -41.81% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more SWX shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.07% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 128,992 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,367,722 shares of SWX, with a total valuation of $411,864,259. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more SWX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $361,775,097 worth of shares.

Similarly, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… increased its Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. shares by 3.06% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,741,204 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 111,215 shares of Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. which are valued at $241,981,075. In the same vein, Macquarie Investment Management B… increased its Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 152,669 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,978,105 shares and is now valued at $127,943,831. Following these latest developments, around 0.80% of Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.