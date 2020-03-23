Is There A Value in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) And ShiftPixy Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY)

The shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) has been pegged with a rating of Mkt Perform by Keefe Bruyette in its latest research note that was published on August 10, 2018. Keefe Bruyette wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Keefe Bruyette Markets when it published its report on July 17, 2017. Keefe Bruyette was of a view that IVR is Mkt Perform in its latest report on December 13, 2016. Nomura thinks that IVR is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on May 18, 2016 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 16.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $17.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 102.18% from its 52-Week high price while it is -69.62% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 14.23.

The shares of the company added by 4.91% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $4.06 while ending the day at $5.56. During the trading session, a total of 8.31 million shares were traded which represents a -162.82% decline from the average session volume which is 3.16 million shares. IVR had ended its last session trading at $5.30. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. currently has a market cap of $941.42 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 2.29, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.35, with a beta of 1.67. IVR 52-week low price stands at $2.75 while its 52-week high price is $18.30.

In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.46 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 2.13%.

It started the day trading at $12.96 and traded between $6.90 and $6.68 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PIXY’s 50-day SMA is 9.10 while its 200-day SMA stands at 14.71. The stock has a high of $66.00 for the year while the low is $3.21. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 23103.32 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -17.25%, as 19,118 IVR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.74% of ShiftPixy Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 100.30K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.19 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 62.53%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -16.38% over the past 90 days while it lost -65.27% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The TowerPoint Wealth LLC bought more PIXY shares, increasing its portfolio by 3,897.61% during the last quarter. This move now sees The TowerPoint Wealth LLC purchasing 16,331 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 16,750 shares of PIXY, with a total valuation of $122,778. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC meanwhile sold more PIXY shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $50,628 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 60.46% of ShiftPixy Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.