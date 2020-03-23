Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS), Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE:CDE)?

The shares of Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Stifel in its latest research note that was published on January 08, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $37 price target. Stifel wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Scientific Games Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Telsey Advisory Group Markets when it published its report on May 08, 2019. That day the Telsey Advisory Group set price target on the stock to $31. The stock was given Underperform rating by Credit Suisse in its report released on March 20, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 21. Susquehanna was of a view that SGMS is Positive in its latest report on December 07, 2018. Jefferies thinks that SGMS is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $29.44. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 76.33% from its 52-Week high price while it is -79.04% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 26.09.

The shares of the company added by 40.76% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $3.87 while ending the day at $6.63. During the trading session, a total of 5.21 million shares were traded which represents a -303.99% decline from the average session volume which is 1.29 million shares. SGMS had ended its last session trading at $4.71. SGMS 52-week low price stands at $3.76 while its 52-week high price is $31.63.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.10 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Scientific Games Corporation generated 364.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.01 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -30.0%. Scientific Games Corporation has the potential to record 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at B. Riley FBR published a research note on February 28, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE:CDE) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $7.90. ROTH Capital also rated CDE as Upgrade on February 24, 2020, with its price target of $5.50 suggesting that CDE could surge by 52.6% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $3.22/share, analysts expect it to down by -9.32% to reach $6.16/share. It started the day trading at $3.81 and traded between $2.50 and $2.92 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CDE’s 50-day SMA is 5.24 while its 200-day SMA stands at 5.36. The stock has a high of $8.29 for the year while the low is $1.98. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 11.49 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -5.60%, as 10.85M SGMS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.54% of Coeur Mining Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 6.67M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.63 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 14.06%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -60.00% over the past 90 days while it lost -41.72% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Van Eck Associates Corp. bought more CDE shares, increasing its portfolio by 12.06% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Van Eck Associates Corp. purchasing 2,868,378 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 26,649,113 shares of CDE, with a total valuation of $110,860,310. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more CDE shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $83,203,940 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Coeur Mining Inc. shares by 4.94% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 17,575,032 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -914,017 shares of Coeur Mining Inc. which are valued at $73,112,133. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Coeur Mining Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,167,045 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 16,283,149 shares and is now valued at $67,737,900. Following these latest developments, around 1.50% of Coeur Mining Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.