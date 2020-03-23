Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL), Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)?

The shares of Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on September 26, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $22 price target. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Personalis Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Oppenheimer advised investors in its research note published on July 15, 2019, to Outperform the PSNL stock while also putting a $29 price target. The stock had earned Overweight rating from Morgan Stanley Markets when it published its report on July 15, 2019. That day the Morgan Stanley set price target on the stock to $28. BofA/Merrill was of a view that PSNL is Neutral in its latest report on July 15, 2019.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $19.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 53.16% from its 52-Week high price while it is -79.49% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 40.71.

The shares of the company added by 19.78% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $5.01 while ending the day at $6.54. During the trading session, a total of 1.69 million shares were traded which represents a -263.16% decline from the average session volume which is 464730.0 shares. PSNL had ended its last session trading at $5.46. Personalis Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.90 PSNL 52-week low price stands at $4.27 while its 52-week high price is $31.88.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.22 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Personalis Inc. generated 87.01 million in revenue during the last quarter. Personalis Inc. has the potential to record -0.90 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Citigroup published a research note on November 06, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $33. Citigroup also rated APAM as Upgrade on April 15, 2019, with its price target of $25 suggesting that APAM could surge by 26.96% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $21.60/share, analysts expect it to down by -9.81% to reach $26.67/share. It started the day trading at $22.08 and traded between $19.04 and $19.48 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that APAM’s 50-day SMA is 31.01 while its 200-day SMA stands at 29.01. The stock has a high of $37.49 for the year while the low is $17.69. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 0.96 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 42.02%, as 1.36M PSNL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.39% of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 7.40, while the P/B ratio is 7.58. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 551.26K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.46 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -12.53%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -36.77% over the past 90 days while it lost -31.40% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more APAM shares, increasing its portfolio by 4.44% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 213,951 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,034,381 shares of APAM, with a total valuation of $143,882,609. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment… meanwhile bought more APAM shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $112,300,480 worth of shares.

Similarly, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. shares by 13.44% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,657,251 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 433,187 shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. which are valued at $104,524,234. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 67,726 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,337,969 shares and is now valued at $95,399,154. Following these latest developments, around 0.80% of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.