Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on J.Jill Inc. (NYSE:JILL), Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC)?

The shares of J.Jill Inc. (NYSE:JILL) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Jefferies in its latest research note that was published on December 06, 2019. Jefferies wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of J.Jill Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on May 31, 2019. Morgan Stanley was of a view that JILL is Equal-Weight in its latest report on October 12, 2017. RBC Capital Mkts thinks that JILL is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 30, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 14.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $1.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 26.22% from its 52-Week high price while it is -88.79% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 36.82.

The shares of the company added by 16.98% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $0.51 while ending the day at $0.63. During the trading session, a total of 684245.0 shares were traded which represents a -51.19% decline from the average session volume which is 452570.0 shares. JILL had ended its last session trading at $0.54. J.Jill Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 3.14, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.40 JILL 52-week low price stands at $0.50 while its 52-week high price is $5.63.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.05 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The J.Jill Inc. generated 16.96 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.07 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 300.0%. J.Jill Inc. has the potential to record 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Piper Sandler published a research note on January 24, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $19.03/share, analysts expect it to down by -10.09% to reach $28.00/share. It started the day trading at $19.97 and traded between $17.19 and $17.11 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SFNC’s 50-day SMA is 23.02 while its 200-day SMA stands at 24.29. The stock has a high of $27.29 for the year while the low is $14.56. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.42 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -21.44%, as 2.69M JILL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.48% of Simmons First National Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 7.07, while the P/B ratio is 0.62. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 699.17K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.84 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.12%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -36.54% over the past 90 days while it lost -32.21% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more SFNC shares, increasing its portfolio by 14.22% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 1,902,158 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 15,277,419 shares of SFNC, with a total valuation of $326,631,218. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more SFNC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $240,004,889 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 1.20% of Simmons First National Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.