Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Internap Corporation (NASDAQ:INAP), Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)?

The shares of Internap Corporation (NASDAQ:INAP) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by The Benchmark Company in its latest research note that was published on March 17, 2020. The Benchmark Company wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Internap Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Raymond James advised investors in its research note published on September 04, 2019, to Outperform the INAP stock while also putting a $10 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Wells Fargo Markets when it published its report on March 21, 2019. That day the Wells Fargo set price target on the stock to $8. The stock was given Buy rating by Jefferies in its report released on December 10, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 7.50. SunTrust was of a view that INAP is Buy in its latest report on September 19, 2018. Stifel thinks that INAP is worth Hold rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 03, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 13.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $5.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 43.75% from its 52-Week high price while it is -97.97% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 15.52.

The shares of the company added by 8.39% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $0.091 while ending the day at $0.12. During the trading session, a total of 4.07 million shares were traded which represents a -475.52% decline from the average session volume which is 707250.0 shares. INAP had ended its last session trading at $0.11. INAP 52-week low price stands at $0.08 while its 52-week high price is $5.67.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$1.01 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Internap Corporation generated 10.89 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.78 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 18.81%. Internap Corporation has the potential to record -3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Raymond James published a research note on March 03, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) is now rated as Strong Buy. H.C. Wainwright also rated OCUL as Reiterated on May 21, 2019, with its price target of $9 suggesting that OCUL could surge by 53.67% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $4.75/share, analysts expect it to down by -12.21% to reach $9.00/share. It started the day trading at $4.81 and traded between $4.40 and $4.17 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that OCUL’s 50-day SMA is 5.00 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.25. The stock has a high of $8.12 for the year while the low is $2.35. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.66 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -0.89%, as 5.61M INAP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 11.86% of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 998.38K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.62 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -12.03%. Looking further, the stock has raised 5.84% over the past 90 days while it lost -2.34% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Opaleye Management, Inc. bought more OCUL shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.36% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Opaleye Management, Inc. purchasing 18,500 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,126,000 shares of OCUL, with a total valuation of $24,117,830. Summer Road LLC meanwhile bought more OCUL shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $22,395,094 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Ocular Therapeutix Inc. shares by 8.03% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,601,394 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -227,063 shares of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. which are valued at $12,239,559. In the same vein, Deltec Asset Management LLC decreased its Ocular Therapeutix Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 114,574 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,123,058 shares and is now valued at $9,988,988. Following these latest developments, around 10.04% of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.