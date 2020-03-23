Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I), Marten Transport Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)?

The shares of Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has been pegged with a rating of Mkt Perform by Raymond James in its latest research note that was published on February 10, 2020. Raymond James wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Intelsat S.A., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Cowen Markets when it published its report on February 03, 2020. That day the Cowen set price target on the stock to $10. The stock was given Outperform rating by Raymond James in its report released on November 20, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 12. JP Morgan was of a view that I is Neutral in its latest report on November 19, 2019. Evercore ISI thinks that I is worth In-line rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $9.49. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 36.42% from its 52-Week high price while it is -92.45% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 34.76.

The shares of the company added by 13.81% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $1.55 while ending the day at $2.06. During the trading session, a total of 8.07 million shares were traded which represents a 18.2% incline from the average session volume which is 9.86 million shares. I had ended its last session trading at $1.81. I 52-week low price stands at $1.51 while its 52-week high price is $27.29.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.81 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Intelsat S.A. generated 830.86 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$1.05 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -7.41%. Intelsat S.A. has the potential to record -3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at KeyBanc Capital Markets published a research note on September 10, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Marten Transport Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $25. Stifel also rated MRTN as Downgrade on July 10, 2018, with its price target of $20 suggesting that MRTN could surge by 26.52% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $18.89/share, analysts expect it to down by -10.53% to reach $23.00/share. It started the day trading at $20.50 and traded between $18.37 and $16.90 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MRTN’s 50-day SMA is 20.73 while its 200-day SMA stands at 20.37. The stock has a high of $23.39 for the year while the low is $15.88. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.07 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 5.17%, as 1.13M I shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.17% of Marten Transport Ltd. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 15.25, while the P/B ratio is 1.55. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 201.64K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.18 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -5.80%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -22.16% over the past 90 days while it lost -20.99% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more MRTN shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.25% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 183,656 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,830,558 shares of MRTN, with a total valuation of $113,929,103. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP meanwhile sold more MRTN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $88,872,219 worth of shares.

Similarly, Victory Capital Management, Inc. … increased its Marten Transport Ltd. shares by 4.19% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,507,154 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 100,716 shares of Marten Transport Ltd. which are valued at $48,989,789. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Marten Transport Ltd. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 17,312 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,402,981 shares and is now valued at $46,954,249. Following these latest developments, around 22.60% of Marten Transport Ltd. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.