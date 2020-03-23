Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC), Community Bank System Inc. (NYSE:CBU)?

The shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) has been pegged with a rating of Equal Weight by Wells Fargo in its latest research note that was published on January 17, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $9 price target. Wells Fargo wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Diversified Healthcare Trust, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 25.00% from its 52-Week high price while it is -78.69% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 19.89.

The shares of the company added by 6.38% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $2.00 while ending the day at $2.50. During the trading session, a total of 5.04 million shares were traded which represents a -168.16% decline from the average session volume which is 1.88 million shares. DHC had ended its last session trading at $2.35. DHC 52-week low price stands at $2.00 while its 52-week high price is $11.73.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.30 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.29 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -23.33%. Diversified Healthcare Trust has the potential to record 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Hovde Group published a research note on March 02, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Community Bank System Inc. (NYSE:CBU) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $70. Even though the stock has been trading at $59.85/share, analysts expect it to down by -14.49% to reach $68.60/share. It started the day trading at $63.38 and traded between $57.32 and $51.18 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CBU’s 50-day SMA is 65.59 while its 200-day SMA stands at 65.27. The stock has a high of $72.63 for the year while the low is $48.00. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.25 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -3.87%, as 3.12M DHC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.10% of Community Bank System Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 15.86, while the P/B ratio is 1.43. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 271.44K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 11.50 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -10.68%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -27.42% over the past 90 days while it lost -19.72% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more CBU shares, decreasing its portfolio by -4.22% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -298,347 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,775,096 shares of CBU, with a total valuation of $411,993,588. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more CBU shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $366,404,331 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Community Bank System Inc. shares by 5.30% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,971,977 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 200,012 shares of Community Bank System Inc. which are valued at $241,535,921. In the same vein, Neuberger Berman Investment Advis… increased its Community Bank System Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 86,569 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,309,282 shares and is now valued at $140,427,438. Following these latest developments, around 0.80% of Community Bank System Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.