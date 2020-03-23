Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR), Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)?

The shares of Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) has been pegged with a rating of Underweight by Stephens in its latest research note that was published on March 20, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $1 price target. Stephens wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Denbury Resources Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Equal-Weight rating from Stephens Markets when it published its report on December 06, 2018. That day the Stephens set price target on the stock to $4. The stock was given Outperform rating by Imperial Capital in its report released on October 30, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 4. Johnson Rice was of a view that DNR is Accumulate in its latest report on August 15, 2018. Mizuho thinks that DNR is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 06, 2016 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 3.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $0.65. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 32.05% from its 52-Week high price while it is -89.15% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 26.21.

The shares of the company added by 7.59% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $0.22 while ending the day at $0.29. During the trading session, a total of 18.28 million shares were traded which represents a -22.87% decline from the average session volume which is 14.88 million shares. DNR had ended its last session trading at $0.27. Denbury Resources Inc. currently has a market cap of $133.42 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 0.64, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.02, with a beta of 3.43. Denbury Resources Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.65, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.50 DNR 52-week low price stands at $0.22 while its 52-week high price is $2.68.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.09 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Denbury Resources Inc. generated 516000.0 in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.08 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -11.11%. Denbury Resources Inc. has the potential to record 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets published a research note on February 20, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) is now rated as Market Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $68. BofA/Merrill also rated XEL as Upgrade on January 31, 2020, with its price target of $70 suggesting that XEL could surge by 13.73% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $57.99/share, analysts expect it to down by -12.69% to reach $58.69/share. It started the day trading at $62.48 and traded between $57.2401 and $50.63 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that XEL’s 50-day SMA is 66.58 while its 200-day SMA stands at 63.27. The stock has a high of $72.14 for the year while the low is $54.46. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 9.58 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -11.11%, as 8.52M DNR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.12% of Xcel Energy Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 19.20, while the P/B ratio is 2.01. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.91M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.18 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -24.25%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -20.63% over the past 90 days while it lost -21.21% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more XEL shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.88% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 1,326,840 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 47,461,792 shares of XEL, with a total valuation of $2,957,818,877. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more XEL shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $2,456,122,312 worth of shares.

Similarly, JPMorgan Investment Management, I… decreased its Xcel Energy Inc. shares by 2.05% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 31,332,746 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -655,899 shares of Xcel Energy Inc. which are valued at $1,952,656,731. In the same vein, Magellan Asset Management Ltd. decreased its Xcel Energy Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 8,116,737 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 31,040,812 shares and is now valued at $1,934,463,404. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of Xcel Energy Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.