Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY), CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)?

The shares of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Oppenheimer in its latest research note that was published on March 13, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $4 price target. Oppenheimer wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from ROTH Capital Markets when it published its report on November 26, 2019. That day the ROTH Capital set price target on the stock to $2. H.C. Wainwright was of a view that CBAY is Neutral in its latest report on November 26, 2019. Cantor Fitzgerald thinks that CBAY is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 26, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 2.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $3.10. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 15.70% from its 52-Week high price while it is -89.92% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 40.68.

The shares of the company added by 6.87% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $1.25 while ending the day at $1.40. During the trading session, a total of 1.08 million shares were traded which represents a 24.01% incline from the average session volume which is 1.42 million shares. CBAY had ended its last session trading at $1.31. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 11.50 CBAY 52-week low price stands at $1.21 while its 52-week high price is $13.89.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.35 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. generated 24.87 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.38 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -5.71%. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has the potential to record -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at The Benchmark Company published a research note on February 19, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $11. Stifel also rated CEIX as Resumed on June 27, 2018, with its price target of $40 suggesting that CEIX could surge by 40.83% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $7.42/share, analysts expect it to down by -13.88% to reach $10.80/share. It started the day trading at $8.6882 and traded between $7.17 and $6.39 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CEIX’s 50-day SMA is 7.86 while its 200-day SMA stands at 15.22. The stock has a high of $37.85 for the year while the low is $4.27. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.99 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 19.27%, as 5.95M CBAY shares were shorted. At the moment, only 23.69% of CONSOL Energy Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 2.30, while the P/B ratio is 0.38. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 710.76K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 8.37 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 16.82%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -56.97% over the past 90 days while it lost -61.76% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The AzValor Asset Management SGIIC SA bought more CEIX shares, increasing its portfolio by 6.44% during the last quarter. This move now sees The AzValor Asset Management SGIIC SA purchasing 246,938 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,081,268 shares of CEIX, with a total valuation of $23,222,415. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more CEIX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $22,148,843 worth of shares.

Similarly, Lancaster Investment Management L… increased its CONSOL Energy Inc. shares by 22.38% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,590,720 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 473,728 shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. which are valued at $14,741,197. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its CONSOL Energy Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 585,938 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,404,497 shares and is now valued at $13,681,588. Following these latest developments, around 3.30% of CONSOL Energy Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.