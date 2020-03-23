Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT), Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. (NYSE:HE)?

The shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Needham in its latest research note that was published on February 21, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $5.50 price target. Needham wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Conduent Incorporated, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Needham Markets when it published its report on May 09, 2019. That day the Needham set price target on the stock to $14. The stock was given Neutral rating by JP Morgan in its report released on May 09, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 12. Cross Research was of a view that CNDT is Hold in its latest report on May 09, 2019. Citigroup thinks that CNDT is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $4.63. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 27.92% from its 52-Week high price while it is -86.13% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 31.33.

The shares of the company added by 5.35% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $1.54 while ending the day at $1.97. During the trading session, a total of 4.47 million shares were traded which represents a -158.62% decline from the average session volume which is 1.73 million shares. CNDT had ended its last session trading at $1.87. Conduent Incorporated debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.16, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.30 CNDT 52-week low price stands at $1.54 while its 52-week high price is $14.20.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.18 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Conduent Incorporated generated 496.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.16 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 22.22%. Conduent Incorporated has the potential to record 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo published a research note on January 09, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. (NYSE:HE) is now rated as Underweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $43. Guggenheim also rated HE as Initiated on January 08, 2020, with its price target of $44 suggesting that HE could surge by 6.91% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $48.51/share, analysts expect it to down by -18.64% to reach $42.40/share. It started the day trading at $54.31 and traded between $46.0201 and $39.47 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that HE’s 50-day SMA is 47.13 while its 200-day SMA stands at 45.18. The stock has a high of $55.15 for the year while the low is $38.25. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.93 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -10.05%, as 2.64M CNDT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.44% of Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 20.69, while the P/B ratio is 1.89. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 628.95K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.19 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -9.66%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -15.17% over the past 90 days while it lost -11.10% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more HE shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.92% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 105,261 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 11,554,847 shares of HE, with a total valuation of $495,009,645. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more HE shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $417,231,783 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. shares by 9.14% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,330,017 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 278,789 shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. which are valued at $142,657,928. In the same vein, ValueAct Capital Management LP increased its Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,213,205 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,246,668 shares and is now valued at $139,087,257. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.