Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM), The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)?

The shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Wedbush in its latest research note that was published on March 02, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $32 price target. Wedbush wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Beam Therapeutics Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. JP Morgan advised investors in its research note published on March 02, 2020, to Overweight the BEAM stock while also putting a $31 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Jefferies Markets when it published its report on March 02, 2020. That day the Jefferies set price target on the stock to $32. The stock was given Overweight rating by Barclays in its report released on March 02, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 32.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $31.75. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 49.23% from its 52-Week high price while it is -38.99% than its 52-Week low price.

The shares of the company added by 15.07% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $15.2001 while ending the day at $19.40. During the trading session, a total of 1.92 million shares were traded which represents a -213.24% decline from the average session volume which is 613110.0 shares. BEAM had ended its last session trading at $16.86. BEAM 52-week low price stands at $13.00 while its 52-week high price is $31.80.

The Beam Therapeutics Inc. generated 277.2 million in revenue during the last quarter. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has the potential to record -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at CFRA published a research note on February 14, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) is now rated as Strong Buy. Even though the stock has been trading at $10.18/share, analysts expect it to down by -10.31% to reach $19.55/share. It started the day trading at $10.84 and traded between $8.90 and $9.13 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CC's 50-day SMA is 14.80 while its 200-day SMA stands at 16.69. The stock has a high of $41.60 for the year while the low is $8.01. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 15.7 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -5.05%, as 14.91M shares were shorted. At the moment, only 9.19% of The Chemours Company shares were sold short. The company's average trading volume currently stands at 3.38M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.41 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -11.36%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -48.21% over the past 90 days while it lost -44.33% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… bought more CC shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.31% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… purchasing 747,116 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 23,300,333 shares of CC, with a total valuation of $346,242,948. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more CC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $224,148,879 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its The Chemours Company shares by 0.71% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 13,408,715 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 94,250 shares of The Chemours Company which are valued at $199,253,505. In the same vein, Sessa Capital IM LP increased its The Chemours Company shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 327,650 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 7,209,467 shares and is now valued at $107,132,680. Following these latest developments, around 0.70% of The Chemours Company stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.