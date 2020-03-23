Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV), Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSL)?

The shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on March 18, 2020. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Aptiv PLC, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Daiwa Securities Markets when it published its report on February 27, 2020. The stock was given Buy rating by The Benchmark Company in its report released on January 09, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 110. Piper Jaffray was of a view that APTV is Overweight in its latest report on December 03, 2019. Wolfe Research thinks that APTV is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 15 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $90.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 54.59% from its 52-Week high price while it is -54.39% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 32.45.

The shares of the company added by 11.31% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $29.33 while ending the day at $45.17. During the trading session, a total of 5.58 million shares were traded which represents a -191.91% decline from the average session volume which is 1.91 million shares. APTV had ended its last session trading at $40.58. Aptiv PLC currently has a market cap of $9.53 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 11.75, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.25, with a beta of 2.26. Aptiv PLC debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.14, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 APTV 52-week low price stands at $29.22 while its 52-week high price is $99.04.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.15 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Aptiv PLC generated 428.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.27 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 8.7%. Aptiv PLC has the potential to record 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at National Securities published a research note on March 06, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSL) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $5.75. Wells Fargo also rated OCSL as Upgrade on January 15, 2020, with its price target of $6 suggesting that OCSL could surge by 58.78% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.83/share, analysts expect it to down by -11.31% to reach $6.09/share. It started the day trading at $3.15 and traded between $2.565 and $2.51 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that OCSL’s 50-day SMA is 5.06 while its 200-day SMA stands at 5.22. The stock has a high of $5.75 for the year while the low is $2.57. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.01 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 5.00%, as 2.11M APTV shares were shorted. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 3.15, while the P/B ratio is 0.38. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 900.63K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.35 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -38.78%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -54.28% over the past 90 days while it lost -51.54% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 14.52% of Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.