Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD), NorthWestern Corporation (NYSE:NWE)?

The shares of Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Northcoast in its latest research note that was published on March 18, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $145 price target. Northcoast wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Tech Data Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Hold rating from Stifel Markets when it published its report on April 17, 2019. That day the Stifel set price target on the stock to $105. The stock was given Buy rating by Needham in its report released on August 31, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 100. BofA/Merrill was of a view that TECD is Underperform in its latest report on August 31, 2018. Stifel thinks that TECD is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 09, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 110.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $145.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 42.14% from its 52-Week high price while it is -24.74% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 37.80.

The shares of the company added by 5.92% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $99.27 while ending the day at $114.00. During the trading session, a total of 1.33 million shares were traded which represents a -71.11% decline from the average session volume which is 775400.0 shares. TECD had ended its last session trading at $107.63. Tech Data Corporation currently has a market cap of $4.07 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 11.04, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.79, with a beta of 1.25. Tech Data Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.48, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 TECD 52-week low price stands at $80.20 while its 52-week high price is $151.47.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $4.88 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Tech Data Corporation generated 841.37 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $3.02 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 58.2%. Tech Data Corporation has the potential to record 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Guggenheim published a research note on January 08, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that NorthWestern Corporation (NYSE:NWE) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $71. Wells Fargo also rated NWE as Upgrade on November 21, 2019, with its price target of $76 suggesting that NWE could surge by 34.29% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $57.29/share, analysts expect it to down by -15.78% to reach $73.43/share. It started the day trading at $58.73 and traded between $50.68 and $48.25 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NWE’s 50-day SMA is 73.48 while its 200-day SMA stands at 72.46. The stock has a high of $80.52 for the year while the low is $50.68. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.06 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -4.65%, as 1.01M TECD shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.04% of NorthWestern Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 12.13, while the P/B ratio is 1.19. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 329.15K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.08 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -28.54%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -33.17% over the past 90 days while it lost -35.23% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more NWE shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.72% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 179,108 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,762,984 shares of NWE, with a total valuation of $475,708,295. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more NWE shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $372,822,539 worth of shares.

Similarly, JPMorgan Investment Management, I… increased its NorthWestern Corporation shares by 1.69% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,079,915 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 34,490 shares of NorthWestern Corporation which are valued at $146,301,221. In the same vein, American Century Investment Manag… increased its NorthWestern Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 49,824 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,047,549 shares and is now valued at $144,024,597. Following these latest developments, around 1.30% of NorthWestern Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.