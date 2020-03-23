Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on SIGA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA), Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)?

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 20.45% from its 52-Week high price while it is -24.41% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 50.99.

The shares of the company added by 5.53% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $4.15 while ending the day at $4.77. During the trading session, a total of 517621.0 shares were traded which represents a -145.76% decline from the average session volume which is 210620.0 shares. SIGA had ended its last session trading at $4.52. SIGA Technologies Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.82, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.90 SIGA 52-week low price stands at $3.96 while its 52-week high price is $6.31.

The SIGA Technologies Inc. generated 160.99 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.06 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -50.0%.

Investment analysts at Barclays published a research note on March 20, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) is now rated as Underweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $6. Even though the stock has been trading at $7.53/share, analysts expect it to down by -17.00% to reach $20.17/share. It started the day trading at $7.72 and traded between $6.35 and $6.25 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ATI’s 50-day SMA is 16.72 while its 200-day SMA stands at 20.46. The stock has a high of $27.49 for the year while the low is $6.35. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 16.16 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 3.59%, as 16.74M SIGA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 13.44% of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 3.40, while the P/B ratio is 0.38. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.96M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 8.56 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -37.50%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -70.27% over the past 90 days while it lost -69.38% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more ATI shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.10% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 146,958 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 13,531,488 shares of ATI, with a total valuation of $231,253,130. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more ATI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $215,955,580 worth of shares.

Similarly, Capital Research & Management Co…. increased its Allegheny Technologies Incorporated shares by 0.02% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 11,596,047 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 2,478 shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated which are valued at $198,176,443. In the same vein, Capital Research & Management Co…. increased its Allegheny Technologies Incorporated shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 703,492 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 7,433,406 shares and is now valued at $127,036,909. Following these latest developments, around 0.80% of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.