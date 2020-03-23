Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR), Aspen Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)?

The shares of Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has been pegged with a rating of Underperform by BMO Capital Markets in its latest research note that was published on March 18, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $65 price target. BMO Capital Markets wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Marriott International Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Berenberg advised investors in its research note published on January 17, 2020, to Hold the MAR stock while also putting a $151 price target. The stock had earned Mkt Perform rating from Raymond James Markets when it published its report on January 07, 2020. The stock was given Market Perform rating by BMO Capital Markets in its report released on October 17, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 128. RBC Capital Mkts was of a view that MAR is Outperform in its latest report on September 16, 2019. Bernstein thinks that MAR is worth Mkt Perform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 18 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $124.33. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 60.17% from its 52-Week high price while it is -51.38% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 27.89.

The shares of the company added by 11.65% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $52.65 while ending the day at $74.58. During the trading session, a total of 18.12 million shares were traded which represents a -379.43% decline from the average session volume which is 3.78 million shares. MAR had ended its last session trading at $66.80. Marriott International Inc. currently has a market cap of $23.1 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 19.65, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 3.89, with a beta of 1.70. Marriott International Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 15.56, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.50 MAR 52-week low price stands at $46.56 while its 52-week high price is $153.39.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.57 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Marriott International Inc. generated 225.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.47 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 10.19%. Marriott International Inc. has the potential to record 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on March 16, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Aspen Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $112. JP Morgan also rated AZPN as Resumed on September 11, 2019, with its price target of $123 suggesting that AZPN could surge by 47.04% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $85.83/share, analysts expect it to down by -11.02% to reach $144.20/share. It started the day trading at $90.73 and traded between $85.29 and $76.37 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AZPN’s 50-day SMA is 119.10 while its 200-day SMA stands at 123.54. The stock has a high of $142.89 for the year while the low is $83.90. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.03 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -17.17%, as 1.68M MAR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.49% of Aspen Technology Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 21.27, while the P/B ratio is 13.26. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 756.21K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.22 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -20.56%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -36.06% over the past 90 days while it lost -40.81% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more AZPN shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.38% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -23,593 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,182,328 shares of AZPN, with a total valuation of $658,479,755. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment… meanwhile sold more AZPN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $649,763,722 worth of shares.

Similarly, Ivy Investment Management Co. decreased its Aspen Technology Inc. shares by 1.59% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,396,730 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -54,922 shares of Aspen Technology Inc. which are valued at $361,785,712. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Aspen Technology Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 62,541 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,171,017 shares and is now valued at $337,745,021. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of Aspen Technology Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.