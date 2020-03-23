Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (NYSE:LTM), Renasant Corporation (NASDAQ:RNST)?

The shares of LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (NYSE:LTM) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Deutsche Bank in its latest research note that was published on March 17, 2020. Deutsche Bank wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of LATAM Airlines Group S.A., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Hold rating from HSBC Securities Markets when it published its report on February 25, 2020. JP Morgan was of a view that LTM is Overweight in its latest report on September 27, 2019. Citigroup thinks that LTM is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 10 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $10.21. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 27.43% from its 52-Week high price while it is -81.65% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 20.57.

The shares of the company added by 13.20% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $1.8838 while ending the day at $2.23. During the trading session, a total of 2.29 million shares were traded which represents a -102.31% decline from the average session volume which is 1.13 million shares. LTM had ended its last session trading at $1.97. LATAM Airlines Group S.A. currently has a market cap of $1.23 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 7.10, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.16, with a beta of 2.16. LATAM Airlines Group S.A. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 3.31, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.50 LTM 52-week low price stands at $1.75 while its 52-week high price is $12.15.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.37 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The LATAM Airlines Group S.A. generated 1.07 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.14 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 127.03%. LATAM Airlines Group S.A. has the potential to record 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at DA Davidson published a research note on March 16, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Renasant Corporation (NASDAQ:RNST) is now rated as Buy. Even though the stock has been trading at $23.50/share, analysts expect it to down by -10.68% to reach $30.00/share. It started the day trading at $24.63 and traded between $20.91 and $20.99 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that RNST’s 50-day SMA is 30.39 while its 200-day SMA stands at 33.75. The stock has a high of $37.36 for the year while the low is $19.78. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 766221.26 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 8.29%, as 829,741 LTM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.53% of Renasant Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 7.30, while the P/B ratio is 0.56. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 250.47K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.31 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -12.21%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -42.57% over the past 90 days while it lost -40.92% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more RNST shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.80% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -39,112 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,844,661 shares of RNST, with a total valuation of $137,249,246. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP meanwhile bought more RNST shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $108,407,720 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Renasant Corporation shares by 1.14% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,621,562 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -41,906 shares of Renasant Corporation which are valued at $102,598,851. In the same vein, Goldman Sachs Asset Management LP decreased its Renasant Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 4,764 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,010,205 shares and is now valued at $56,949,108. Following these latest developments, around 1.80% of Renasant Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.