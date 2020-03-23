Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH), Daseke Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE)?

The shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Jefferies in its latest research note that was published on January 10, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $27 price target. Jefferies wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. H.C. Wainwright advised investors in its research note published on December 16, 2019, to Buy the AUPH stock while also putting a $32 price target. The stock had earned Overweight rating from Cantor Fitzgerald Markets when it published its report on March 16, 2018. That day the Cantor Fitzgerald set price target on the stock to $16. The stock was given Outperform rating by RBC Capital Mkts in its report released on February 08, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 9. H.C. Wainwright was of a view that AUPH is Buy in its latest report on October 30, 2017. H.C. Wainwright thinks that AUPH is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on May 18, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 10.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $25.25. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 243.75% from its 52-Week high price while it is -44.82% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 28.22.

The shares of the company added by 4.94% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $10.73 while ending the day at $12.10. During the trading session, a total of 2.85 million shares were traded which represents a -53.0% decline from the average session volume which is 1.86 million shares. AUPH had ended its last session trading at $11.53. AUPH 52-week low price stands at $3.52 while its 52-week high price is $21.93.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.29 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. generated 306.02 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.21 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 44.83%. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has the potential to record -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Buckingham Research published a research note on February 23, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that Daseke Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $14. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.16/share, analysts expect it to down by -26.09% to reach $4.13/share. It started the day trading at $1.265 and traded between $1.11 and $0.86 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that DSKE’s 50-day SMA is 3.1000 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.0300. The stock has a high of $5.65 for the year while the low is $0.98. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.84 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -1.22%, as 1.82M AUPH shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.32% of Daseke Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 229.91K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 7.92 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -59.56%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -74.56% over the past 90 days while it lost -70.23% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more DSKE shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.80% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -26,009 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,225,060 shares of DSKE, with a total valuation of $10,642,698. Charles Schwab Investment Managem… meanwhile bought more DSKE shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $8,324,319 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Daseke Inc. shares by 0.36% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,210,214 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -8,080 shares of Daseke Inc. which are valued at $7,293,706. In the same vein, Wittenberg Investment Management,… decreased its Daseke Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 53,313 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 894,514 shares and is now valued at $2,951,896. Following these latest developments, around 34.67% of Daseke Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.