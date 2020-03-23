Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Assembly Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB), Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN)?

The shares of Assembly Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Mizuho in its latest research note that was published on October 16, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $20 price target. Mizuho wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Assembly Biosciences Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Leerink Partners advised investors in its research note published on November 19, 2018, to Outperform the ASMB stock while also putting a $45 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from B. Riley FBR Markets when it published its report on October 08, 2018. That day the B. Riley FBR set price target on the stock to $42. The stock was given Outperform rating by Robert W. Baird in its report released on August 08, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 74. Chardan Capital Markets was of a view that ASMB is Neutral in its latest report on April 13, 2018. B. Riley FBR Inc. thinks that ASMB is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 05, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 35.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $42.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 79.33% from its 52-Week high price while it is -41.84% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 44.42.

The shares of the company added by 7.13% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $11.7743 while ending the day at $14.58. During the trading session, a total of 991009.0 shares were traded which represents a -218.17% decline from the average session volume which is 311470.0 shares. ASMB had ended its last session trading at $13.61. Assembly Biosciences Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 11.60 ASMB 52-week low price stands at $8.13 while its 52-week high price is $25.07.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.99 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Assembly Biosciences Inc. generated 46.73 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.96 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -6.06%. Assembly Biosciences Inc. has the potential to record -4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Scotiabank published a research note on March 19, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) is now rated as Sector Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $22. BofA/Merrill also rated HUN as Initiated on January 15, 2020, with its price target of $27 suggesting that HUN could surge by 46.52% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $15.00/share, analysts expect it to down by -13.33% to reach $24.31/share. It started the day trading at $15.98 and traded between $14.19 and $13.00 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that HUN’s 50-day SMA is 19.86 while its 200-day SMA stands at 21.21. The stock has a high of $25.66 for the year while the low is $13.24. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.13 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -8.81%, as 2.85M ASMB shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.41% of Huntsman Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 7.55, while the P/B ratio is 1.10. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.35M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.21 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -16.88%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -47.47% over the past 90 days while it lost -42.96% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more HUN shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.08% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 245,052 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 22,907,798 shares of HUN, with a total valuation of $433,873,694. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more HUN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $246,182,347 worth of shares.

Similarly, LSV Asset Management decreased its Huntsman Corporation shares by 1.77% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 10,694,464 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -193,097 shares of Huntsman Corporation which are valued at $202,553,148. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Huntsman Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 862 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 6,040,395 shares and is now valued at $114,405,081. Following these latest developments, around 3.30% of Huntsman Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.