Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Phreesia Inc. (NYSE:PHR), Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:MAA)?

The shares of Phreesia Inc. (NYSE:PHR) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by KeyBanc Capital Markets in its latest research note that was published on January 31, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $36 price target. KeyBanc Capital Markets wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Phreesia Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald advised investors in its research note published on January 09, 2020, to Overweight the PHR stock while also putting a $32 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Raymond James Markets when it published its report on December 20, 2019. That day the Raymond James set price target on the stock to $33. The stock was given Outperform rating by Robert W. Baird in its report released on October 11, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 31. JP Morgan was of a view that PHR is Overweight in its latest report on August 13, 2019. William Blair thinks that PHR is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $33.29. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 25.67% from its 52-Week high price while it is -42.27% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 35.95.

The shares of the company added by 8.58% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $16.09 while ending the day at $20.12. During the trading session, a total of 2.5 million shares were traded which represents a -552.88% decline from the average session volume which is 383280.0 shares. PHR had ended its last session trading at $18.53. Phreesia Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.23, while its quick ratio hovers at 4.00 PHR 52-week low price stands at $16.01 while its 52-week high price is $34.85.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.07 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Phreesia Inc. generated 91.39 million in revenue during the last quarter. Phreesia Inc. has the potential to record -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Mizuho published a research note on January 15, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:MAA) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $140. Even though the stock has been trading at $99.47/share, analysts expect it to down by -12.03% to reach $140.86/share. It started the day trading at $102.35 and traded between $96.17 and $87.50 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MAA’s 50-day SMA is 134.29 while its 200-day SMA stands at 129.44. The stock has a high of $148.88 for the year while the low is $96.17. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.87 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -0.01%, as 1.87M PHR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.65% of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 30.13, while the P/B ratio is 1.88. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 694.99K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.70 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -30.56%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -32.10% over the past 90 days while it lost -32.60% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more MAA shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.12% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 211,593 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 19,136,841 shares of MAA, with a total valuation of $2,473,628,068. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more MAA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,105,845,152 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. shares by 6.13% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 7,688,823 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -502,224 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. which are valued at $993,857,261. In the same vein, AllianceBernstein LP decreased its Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 379,026 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,717,088 shares and is now valued at $480,470,795. Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.