Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Owens-Illinois Inc. (NYSE:OI), Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)?

The shares of Owens-Illinois Inc. (NYSE:OI) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Robert W. Baird in its latest research note that was published on January 07, 2020. The Consumer Goods company has also assigned a $17 price target. Robert W. Baird wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Owens-Illinois Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Market Perform rating from Wells Fargo Markets when it published its report on October 31, 2019. That day the Wells Fargo set price target on the stock to $10. The stock was given Neutral rating by Goldman in its report released on August 05, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 13. BofA/Merrill was of a view that OI is Neutral in its latest report on August 02, 2019. Wells Fargo thinks that OI is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on May 15, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 24.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $13.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 31.71% from its 52-Week high price while it is -71.77% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 31.44.

The shares of the company added by 9.25% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $4.305 while ending the day at $5.67. During the trading session, a total of 6.62 million shares were traded which represents a -152.57% decline from the average session volume which is 2.62 million shares. OI had ended its last session trading at $5.19. Owens-Illinois Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 17.58, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 OI 52-week low price stands at $4.30 while its 52-week high price is $20.08.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.50 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Owens-Illinois Inc. generated 551.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.54 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -2.0%. Owens-Illinois Inc. has the potential to record 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Compass Point published a research note on July 25, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $30. Even though the stock has been trading at $14.81/share, analysts expect it to down by -11.68% to reach $26.67/share. It started the day trading at $17.45 and traded between $14.525 and $13.08 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CPF’s 50-day SMA is 25.56 while its 200-day SMA stands at 28.13. The stock has a high of $30.82 for the year while the low is $14.52. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 473938.95 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -3.35%, as 458,062 OI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.74% of Central Pacific Financial Corp. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 6.43, while the P/B ratio is 0.70. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 161.26K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.94 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -33.44%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -56.49% over the past 90 days while it lost -54.80% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more CPF shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.52% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -19,945 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,838,422 shares of CPF, with a total valuation of $91,815,054. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more CPF shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $71,577,084 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Central Pacific Financial Corp. shares by 0.93% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,201,467 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -11,244 shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. which are valued at $28,739,091. In the same vein, Russell Investment Management LLC decreased its Central Pacific Financial Corp. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 53,500 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,089,481 shares and is now valued at $26,060,386. Following these latest developments, around 0.90% of Central Pacific Financial Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.