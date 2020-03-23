Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME), Aaron’s Inc. (NYSE:AAN)?

The shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Monness Crespi & Hardt in its latest research note that was published on February 11, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $60 price target. Monness Crespi & Hardt wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Mimecast Limited, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt advised investors in its research note published on January 13, 2020, to Buy the MIME stock while also putting a $58 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from BMO Capital Markets Markets when it published its report on November 08, 2019. That day the BMO Capital Markets set price target on the stock to $53. Rosenblatt was of a view that MIME is Buy in its latest report on August 22, 2019. Berenberg thinks that MIME is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 13 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $56.44. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 22.67% from its 52-Week high price while it is -43.49% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 36.93.

The shares of the company added by 5.51% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $26.97 while ending the day at $30.84. During the trading session, a total of 1.37 million shares were traded which represents a -74.37% decline from the average session volume which is 787880.0 shares. MIME had ended its last session trading at $29.23. Mimecast Limited debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.43, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 MIME 52-week low price stands at $25.14 while its 52-week high price is $54.57.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.02 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Mimecast Limited generated 189.86 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.01 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 150.0%. Mimecast Limited has the potential to record 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Northcoast published a research note on February 27, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Aaron’s Inc. (NYSE:AAN) is now rated as Neutral. BofA/Merrill also rated AAN as Initiated on September 26, 2019, with its price target of $75 suggesting that AAN could surge by 74.39% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $18.24/share, analysts expect it to down by -17.76% to reach $58.56/share. It started the day trading at $19.70 and traded between $16.71 and $15.00 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AAN’s 50-day SMA is 47.79 while its 200-day SMA stands at 58.84. The stock has a high of $78.65 for the year while the low is $16.71. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.4 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 16.60%, as 3.96M MIME shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.02% of Aaron’s Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 36.14, while the P/B ratio is 0.58. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.04M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.81 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -50.22%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -74.75% over the past 90 days while it lost -75.11% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more AAN shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.04% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -3,228 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,190,607 shares of AAN, with a total valuation of $282,806,573. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more AAN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $273,333,078 worth of shares.

Similarly, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… increased its Aaron’s Inc. shares by 1.37% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 5,709,254 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 77,005 shares of Aaron’s Inc. which are valued at $224,544,960. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its Aaron’s Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 215,127 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,297,599 shares and is now valued at $169,024,569. Following these latest developments, around 1.10% of Aaron’s Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.