Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI), Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE:EPC)?

The shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Evercore ISI in its latest research note that was published on February 20, 2020. Evercore ISI wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. JP Morgan advised investors in its research note published on January 31, 2020, to Neutral the ITCI stock while also putting a $26 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Canaccord Genuity Markets when it published its report on December 24, 2019. That day the Canaccord Genuity set price target on the stock to $65. The stock was given Buy rating by Jefferies in its report released on August 12, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 16. JP Morgan was of a view that ITCI is Overweight in its latest report on February 26, 2018. RBC Capital Mkts thinks that ITCI is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on February 08, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 33.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $44.89. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 100.30% from its 52-Week high price while it is -68.96% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 26.83.

The shares of the company added by 5.05% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $12.03 while ending the day at $13.52. During the trading session, a total of 2.19 million shares were traded which represents a 23.14% incline from the average session volume which is 2.85 million shares. ITCI had ended its last session trading at $12.87. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 6.40 ITCI 52-week low price stands at $6.75 while its 52-week high price is $43.56.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.74 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. generated 107.64 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.63 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 14.86%. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. has the potential to record -3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Citigroup published a research note on February 11, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE:EPC) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $43. Even though the stock has been trading at $31.26/share, analysts expect it to down by -21.05% to reach $38.58/share. It started the day trading at $32.29 and traded between $25.90 and $24.68 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that EPC’s 50-day SMA is 30.71 while its 200-day SMA stands at 30.76. The stock has a high of $45.12 for the year while the low is $24.41. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.71 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -4.29%, as 3.55M ITCI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.36% of Edgewell Personal Care Company shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 961.66K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.02 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -15.77%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -19.40% over the past 90 days while it lost -20.49% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more EPC shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.78% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 44,957 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,789,366 shares of EPC, with a total valuation of $175,765,152. Fidelity Management & Research Co… meanwhile sold more EPC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $169,677,122 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Edgewell Personal Care Company shares by 0.87% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 5,555,381 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 48,121 shares of Edgewell Personal Care Company which are valued at $168,661,367. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its Edgewell Personal Care Company shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 390,804 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,910,271 shares and is now valued at $88,355,828. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Edgewell Personal Care Company stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.