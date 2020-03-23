Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT), Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP)?

The shares of Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) has been pegged with a rating of Sell by CLSA in its latest research note that was published on February 05, 2020. CLSA wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Huazhu Group Limited, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. CLSA advised investors in its research note published on December 13, 2019, to Buy the HTHT stock while also putting a $42 price target. The stock had earned Equal-Weight rating from Morgan Stanley Markets when it published its report on December 06, 2019. Daiwa Securities was of a view that HTHT is Sell in its latest report on October 16, 2019. Goldman thinks that HTHT is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $262.91. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 15.15% from its 52-Week high price while it is -36.55% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 40.87.

The shares of the company added by 4.92% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $25.01 while ending the day at $28.80. During the trading session, a total of 3.63 million shares were traded which represents a -61.36% decline from the average session volume which is 2.25 million shares. HTHT had ended its last session trading at $27.45. Huazhu Group Limited currently has a market cap of $8.22 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 88.07, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 8.93, with a beta of 1.57. Huazhu Group Limited debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.18, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.60 HTHT 52-week low price stands at $25.01 while its 52-week high price is $45.39.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.20 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Huazhu Group Limited generated 622.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.30 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 210.0%. Huazhu Group Limited has the potential to record 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at The Benchmark Company published a research note on February 04, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $11. JP Morgan also rated ARLP as Downgrade on August 19, 2019, with its price target of $22 suggesting that ARLP could surge by 67.67% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $5.40/share, analysts expect it to down by -28.15% to reach $12.00/share. It started the day trading at $5.40 and traded between $3.1797 and $3.88 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ARLP’s 50-day SMA is 7.88 while its 200-day SMA stands at 12.78. The stock has a high of $20.65 for the year while the low is $3.03. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.85 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -8.23%, as 2.62M HTHT shares were shorted. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 1.25, while the P/B ratio is 0.39. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 942.62K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.78 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -17.62%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -65.23% over the past 90 days while it lost -75.35% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Energy Income Partners LLC bought more ARLP shares, increasing its portfolio by 7.69% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Energy Income Partners LLC purchasing 343,223 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,806,650 shares of ARLP, with a total valuation of $32,396,821. The Magnolia Group LLC meanwhile bought more ARLP shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $30,703,039 worth of shares.

Similarly, Goldman Sachs Asset Management LP decreased its Alliance Resource Partners L.P. shares by 45.78% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,588,711 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -2,185,442 shares of Alliance Resource Partners L.P. which are valued at $17,447,912. In the same vein, Neuberger Berman Investment Advis… decreased its Alliance Resource Partners L.P. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 403,153 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,535,882 shares and is now valued at $17,091,845. Following these latest developments, around 16.60% of Alliance Resource Partners L.P. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.