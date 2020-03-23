Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO), Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)?

The shares of HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) has been pegged with a rating of Underperform by BMO Capital Markets in its latest research note that was published on March 18, 2020. BMO Capital Markets wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of HEXO Corp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Alliance Global Partners Markets when it published its report on March 02, 2020. MKM Partners was of a view that HEXO is Neutral in its latest report on January 28, 2020. Cantor Fitzgerald thinks that HEXO is worth Underweight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 8 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Underweight while its average price target is $1.27. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 88.86% from its 52-Week high price while it is -92.23% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 36.28.

The shares of the company added by 21.89% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $0.3675 while ending the day at $0.65. During the trading session, a total of 7.62 million shares were traded which represents a -37.34% decline from the average session volume which is 5.55 million shares. HEXO had ended its last session trading at $0.54. HEXO 52-week low price stands at $0.35 while its 52-week high price is $8.40.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.10 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.11 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 80.0%. HEXO Corp. has the potential to record -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets published a research note on February 03, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $35. JP Morgan also rated AXTA as Upgrade on October 25, 2019, with its price target of $33 suggesting that AXTA could surge by 52.88% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $16.39/share, analysts expect it to down by -9.76% to reach $31.39/share. It started the day trading at $17.12 and traded between $13.84 and $14.79 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AXTA’s 50-day SMA is 26.37 while its 200-day SMA stands at 28.58. The stock has a high of $32.20 for the year while the low is $12.92. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.12 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 26.92%, as 3.96M HEXO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.70% of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 14.01, while the P/B ratio is 2.56. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.84M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.39 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -25.04%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -51.44% over the past 90 days while it lost -52.47% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Berkshire Hathaway, Inc. (Investm… selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 24,264,000 shares of AXTA, with a total valuation of $604,658,880. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more AXTA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $489,852,241 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. shares by 8.34% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 9,347,307 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 719,680 shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. which are valued at $232,934,890. In the same vein, Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 187,871 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 8,481,172 shares and is now valued at $211,350,806. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.