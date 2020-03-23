Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX), NMI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)?

The shares of Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Compass Point in its latest research note that was published on November 08, 2017. Compass Point wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Great Ajax Corp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Compass Point advised investors in its research note published on September 29, 2017, to Neutral the AJX stock while also putting a $15.50 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Raymond James Markets when it published its report on November 22, 2016. That day the Raymond James set price target on the stock to $16. JMP Securities was of a view that AJX is Mkt Outperform in its latest report on October 20, 2016. Piper Jaffray thinks that AJX is worth Overweight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $15.75. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 48.66% from its 52-Week high price while it is -61.72% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 21.31.

The shares of the company added by 7.01% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $4.21 while ending the day at $6.11. During the trading session, a total of 545434.0 shares were traded which represents a -222.3% decline from the average session volume which is 169230.0 shares. AJX had ended its last session trading at $5.71. Great Ajax Corp. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 3.29, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.20 AJX 52-week low price stands at $4.11 while its 52-week high price is $15.96.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.31 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.36 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -16.13%. Great Ajax Corp. has the potential to record 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Susquehanna published a research note on February 26, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that NMI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) is now rated as Positive. Even though the stock has been trading at $13.07/share, analysts expect it to down by -13.62% to reach $36.80/share. It started the day trading at $13.91 and traded between $10.02 and $11.29 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NMIH’s 50-day SMA is 27.90 while its 200-day SMA stands at 29.00. The stock has a high of $35.79 for the year while the low is $8.06. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.23 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -14.97%, as 1.90M AJX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.84% of NMI Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 4.59, while the P/B ratio is 0.83. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 839.60K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.27 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -40.89%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -67.22% over the past 90 days while it lost -58.83% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more NMIH shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.33% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 124,201 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,473,144 shares of NMIH, with a total valuation of $221,103,181. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more NMIH shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $132,481,598 worth of shares.

Similarly, Oaktree Capital Management LP decreased its NMI Holdings Inc. shares by 11.57% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 4,400,000 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -575,911 shares of NMI Holdings Inc. which are valued at $102,696,000. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its NMI Holdings Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 185,478 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,679,728 shares and is now valued at $62,544,852. Following these latest developments, around 2.20% of NMI Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.