Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP), ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)?

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $4.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 96.84% from its 52-Week high price while it is -74.24% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 44.62.

The shares of the company added by 7.80% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $0.64 while ending the day at $0.76. During the trading session, a total of 2.08 million shares were traded which represents a 62.13% incline from the average session volume which is 5.49 million shares. COCP had ended its last session trading at $0.70. Cocrystal Pharma Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.30 COCP 52-week low price stands at $0.39 while its 52-week high price is $2.95.

The Cocrystal Pharma Inc. generated 6.04 million in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at Maxim Group published a research note on December 19, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $43. Even though the stock has been trading at $24.06/share, analysts expect it to down by -12.51% to reach $42.67/share. It started the day trading at $26.02 and traded between $21.86 and $21.05 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ABM’s 50-day SMA is 35.85 while its 200-day SMA stands at 37.66. The stock has a high of $42.67 for the year while the low is $21.86. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.97 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 2.34%, as 3.04M COCP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.62% of ABM Industries Incorporated shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 9.87, while the P/B ratio is 0.90. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 389.49K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 7.82 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -22.84%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -44.03% over the past 90 days while it lost -41.95% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more ABM shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.57% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 241,255 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,634,998 shares of ABM, with a total valuation of $317,184,134. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more ABM shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $253,467,145 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its ABM Industries Incorporated shares by 14.79% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 6,218,426 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 801,265 shares of ABM Industries Incorporated which are valued at $204,710,584. In the same vein, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its ABM Industries Incorporated shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 516,052 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 5,512,613 shares and is now valued at $181,475,220. Following these latest developments, around 0.90% of ABM Industries Incorporated stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.