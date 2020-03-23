Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Cheniere Energy Inc. (NYSE:LNG), PepsiCo Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)?

The shares of Cheniere Energy Inc. (NYSE:LNG) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Raymond James in its latest research note that was published on October 23, 2019. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $71 price target. Raymond James wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Cheniere Energy Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. RBC Capital Mkts advised investors in its research note published on October 21, 2019, to Outperform the LNG stock while also putting a $84 price target. The stock had earned Equal-Weight rating from Morgan Stanley Markets when it published its report on September 20, 2019. That day the Morgan Stanley set price target on the stock to $74. The stock was given Outperform rating by Cowen in its report released on June 04, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 80. Goldman was of a view that LNG is Buy in its latest report on March 28, 2019. Evercore ISI thinks that LNG is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 16 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $70.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 29.49% from its 52-Week high price while it is -50.29% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 31.57.

The shares of the company added by 10.19% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $28.59 while ending the day at $35.04. During the trading session, a total of 7.14 million shares were traded which represents a -151.53% decline from the average session volume which is 2.84 million shares. LNG had ended its last session trading at $31.80. Cheniere Energy Inc. currently has a market cap of $8.91 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 14.34, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.48, with a beta of 1.49. LNG 52-week low price stands at $27.06 while its 52-week high price is $70.49.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.71 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Cheniere Energy Inc. generated 2.99 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$1.25 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 23.94%. Cheniere Energy Inc. has the potential to record 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Guggenheim published a research note on March 20, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that PepsiCo Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $134. Evercore ISI also rated PEP as Upgrade on March 17, 2020, with its price target of $130 suggesting that PEP could surge by 27.86% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $117.34/share, analysts expect it to down by -11.43% to reach $144.06/share. It started the day trading at $122.09 and traded between $116.06 and $103.93 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PEP’s 50-day SMA is 137.70 while its 200-day SMA stands at 135.17. The stock has a high of $147.20 for the year while the low is $112.00. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 12.32 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -11.03%, as 10.96M LNG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.79% of PepsiCo Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 20.01, while the P/B ratio is 9.80. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 5.70M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.92 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -18.45%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -23.56% over the past 90 days while it lost -23.29% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more PEP shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.49% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 548,938 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 112,225,075 shares of PEP, with a total valuation of $14,817,076,652. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more PEP shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $9,574,614,386 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its PepsiCo Inc. shares by 1.43% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 65,779,456 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -955,367 shares of PepsiCo Inc. which are valued at $8,684,861,576. In the same vein, Wellington Management Co. LLP decreased its PepsiCo Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 122,763 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 24,775,101 shares and is now valued at $3,271,056,585. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of PepsiCo Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.