Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT), Select Interior Concepts Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC)?

The shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Guggenheim in its latest research note that was published on February 25, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $36 price target. Guggenheim wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Goldman advised investors in its research note published on February 25, 2020, to Neutral the ARQT stock while also putting a $30 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Cowen Markets when it published its report on February 25, 2020. That day the Cowen set price target on the stock to $55. The stock was given Overweight rating by Cantor Fitzgerald in its report released on February 25, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 50.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $42.75. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 94.85% from its 52-Week high price while it is -2.00% than its 52-Week low price.

The shares of the company added by 32.07% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $18.18 while ending the day at $33.32. During the trading session, a total of 1.35 million shares were traded which represents a -360.73% decline from the average session volume which is 293090.0 shares. ARQT had ended its last session trading at $25.23. ARQT 52-week low price stands at $17.10 while its 52-week high price is $34.00.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. has the potential to record -20.81 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities published a research note on June 07, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Select Interior Concepts Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $15. Even though the stock has been trading at $3.03/share, analysts expect it to down by -9.57% to reach $9.00/share. It started the day trading at $3.03 and traded between $1.25 and $2.74 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SIC’s 50-day SMA is 7.32 while its 200-day SMA stands at 10.16. The stock has a high of $14.00 for the year while the low is $1.25. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 348650.55 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -0.33%, as 347,500 ARQT shares were shorted. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 9.93, while the P/B ratio is 0.43. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 219.85K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.59 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -29.92%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -70.79% over the past 90 days while it lost -79.60% over the last six months.

This move now sees The B. Riley Capital Management LLC selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,066,351 shares of SIC, with a total valuation of $22,905,642. American Money Management Corp. meanwhile bought more SIC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $12,065,895 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Select Interior Concepts Inc. shares by 7.21% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,288,762 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 86,685 shares of Select Interior Concepts Inc. which are valued at $9,627,052. In the same vein, Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its Select Interior Concepts Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 413,300 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,066,761 shares and is now valued at $7,968,705. Following these latest developments, around 2.40% of Select Interior Concepts Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.