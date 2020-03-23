Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER), Revolve Group Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)?

The shares of AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Cowen in its latest research note that was published on July 30, 2019. The Services company has also assigned a $60 price target. Cowen wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of AerCap Holdings N.V., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Goldman advised investors in its research note published on April 08, 2019, to Neutral the AER stock while also putting a $58 price target. The stock had earned Equal-Weight rating from Stephens Markets when it published its report on July 31, 2018. The stock was given Outperform rating by Cowen in its report released on May 04, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 60. Macquarie was of a view that AER is Outperform in its latest report on March 14, 2018. Citigroup thinks that AER is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on December 08, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 57.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $63.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 77.64% from its 52-Week high price while it is -71.46% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 18.36.

The shares of the company added by 7.37% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $12.22 while ending the day at $18.51. During the trading session, a total of 5.34 million shares were traded which represents a -225.86% decline from the average session volume which is 1.64 million shares. AER had ended its last session trading at $17.24. AerCap Holdings N.V. currently has a market cap of $2.43 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 2.19, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.33, with a beta of 2.37. AER 52-week low price stands at $10.42 while its 52-week high price is $64.86.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $2.34 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The AerCap Holdings N.V. generated 1.3 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $2.01 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 28.21%. AerCap Holdings N.V. has the potential to record 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Jefferies published a research note on March 19, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Revolve Group Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) is now rated as Hold. Their price target on the stock stands at $9. Nomura also rated RVLV as Initiated on March 18, 2020, with its price target of $11 suggesting that RVLV could surge by 57.98% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $8.81/share, analysts expect it to down by -13.05% to reach $18.23/share. It started the day trading at $8.89 and traded between $7.17 and $7.66 throughout the trading session.

The stock has a high of $48.36 for the year while the low is $7.17. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 11.16 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -17.48%, as 9.21M AER shares were shorted. At the moment, only 59.14% of Revolve Group Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.11M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 8.32 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -19.28%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -54.94% over the past 90 days while it lost -68.23% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The ClearBridge Investments LLC sold more RVLV shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.24% during the last quarter. This move now sees The ClearBridge Investments LLC selling -3,525 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,489,846 shares of RVLV, with a total valuation of $24,284,490. Fidelity Management & Research Co… meanwhile bought more RVLV shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $19,080,307 worth of shares.

Similarly, Franklin Advisers, Inc. increased its Revolve Group Inc. shares by 82.57% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,152,900 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 521,400 shares of Revolve Group Inc. which are valued at $18,792,270. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Revolve Group Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 97,917 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,150,322 shares and is now valued at $18,750,249. Following these latest developments, around 1.20% of Revolve Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.