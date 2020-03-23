Is It Crazy To Buy W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) And Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT)

The shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Wells Fargo in its latest research note that was published on December 10, 2019. Wells Fargo wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of W. P. Carey Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Evercore ISI advised investors in its research note published on November 11, 2019, to In-line the WPC stock while also putting a $88 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from BMO Capital Markets Markets when it published its report on October 25, 2019. That day the BMO Capital Markets set price target on the stock to $101. The stock was given Neutral rating by Citigroup in its report released on June 07, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 81. Evercore ISI was of a view that WPC is Underperform in its latest report on April 01, 2019. JP Morgan thinks that WPC is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $86.13. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 27.81% from its 52-Week high price while it is -47.28% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 28.37.

The shares of the company added by 7.70% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $38.62 while ending the day at $49.36. During the trading session, a total of 1.96 million shares were traded which represents a -168.63% decline from the average session volume which is 727980.0 shares. WPC had ended its last session trading at $45.83. WPC 52-week low price stands at $38.62 while its 52-week high price is $93.62.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.28 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.30 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 5.47%. W. P. Carey Inc. has the potential to record 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Imperial Capital published a research note on March 20, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $24. Imperial Capital also rated OUT as Reiterated on February 19, 2020, with its price target of $35 suggesting that OUT could surge by 73.91% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $9.14/share, analysts expect it to down by -12.58% to reach $30.63/share. It started the day trading at $10.02 and traded between $8.26 and $7.99 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that OUT’s 50-day SMA is 26.40 while its 200-day SMA stands at 26.51. The stock has a high of $31.20 for the year while the low is $7.50. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.2 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 25.29%, as 2.76M WPC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.92% of Outfront Media Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 8.31, while the P/B ratio is 1.05. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.61M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.71 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -58.77%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -69.92% over the past 90 days while it lost -71.24% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more OUT shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.03% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -214,079 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 20,488,436 shares of OUT, with a total valuation of $539,665,404. JPMorgan Investment Management, I… meanwhile sold more OUT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $316,923,459 worth of shares.

Similarly, Fidelity Management & Research Co… increased its Outfront Media Inc. shares by 26.24% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 8,030,760 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,669,019 shares of Outfront Media Inc. which are valued at $211,530,218. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Outfront Media Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 240,853 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 7,197,040 shares and is now valued at $189,570,034. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of Outfront Media Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.