Is It Crazy To Buy ViewRay Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) And Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

The shares of ViewRay Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by BTIG Research in its latest research note that was published on March 13, 2020. BTIG Research wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of ViewRay Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Oppenheimer Markets when it published its report on October 22, 2019. That day the Oppenheimer set price target on the stock to $7. The stock was given Overweight rating by Piper Jaffray in its report released on June 18, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 15. B. Riley FBR was of a view that VRAY is Buy in its latest report on March 15, 2019. Morgan Stanley thinks that VRAY is worth Equal-Weight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on December 11, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 7.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $4.13. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 69.15% from its 52-Week high price while it is -80.84% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 39.27.

The shares of the company added by 14.02% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $1.48 while ending the day at $1.87. During the trading session, a total of 5.84 million shares were traded which represents a -104.12% decline from the average session volume which is 2.86 million shares. VRAY had ended its last session trading at $1.64. ViewRay Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.26, while its quick ratio hovers at 4.20 VRAY 52-week low price stands at $1.11 while its 52-week high price is $9.76.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.31 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The ViewRay Inc. generated 226.78 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.21 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -9.68%. ViewRay Inc. has the potential to record -0.80 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Barclays published a research note on February 27, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $530. Canaccord Genuity also rated REGN as Upgrade on February 26, 2020, with its price target of $550 suggesting that REGN could surge by 7.41% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $489.83/share, analysts expect it to down by -10.49% to reach $473.52/share. It started the day trading at $518.00 and traded between $469.452 and $438.45 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that REGN’s 50-day SMA is 410.13 while its 200-day SMA stands at 340.53. The stock has a high of $518.00 for the year while the low is $271.37. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.65 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 8.59%, as 2.88M VRAY shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.52% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 23.74, while the P/B ratio is 4.32. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.14M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.51 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -5.82%. Looking further, the stock has raised 18.07% over the past 90 days while it gained 53.22% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Capital Research & Management Co…. bought more REGN shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.53% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Capital Research & Management Co…. purchasing 125,777 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,332,424 shares of REGN, with a total valuation of $3,704,345,738. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more REGN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $2,719,049,248 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares by 2.30% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 4,475,000 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -105,383 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. which are valued at $1,989,450,750. In the same vein, Harris Associates LP decreased its Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 225,394 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 4,366,846 shares and is now valued at $1,941,368,726. Following these latest developments, around 20.40% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.