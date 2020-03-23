Is It Crazy To Buy Pacific Ethanol Inc. (NASDAQ:PEIX) And Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC)

The shares of Pacific Ethanol Inc. (NASDAQ:PEIX) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by B. Riley FBR in its latest research note that was published on November 07, 2018. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $5 price target. B. Riley FBR wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Pacific Ethanol Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. B. Riley FBR Inc. advised investors in its research note published on November 28, 2017, to Buy the PEIX stock while also putting a $7 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Rodman & Renshaw Markets when it published its report on May 24, 2016. That day the Rodman & Renshaw set price target on the stock to $11. The stock was given Buy rating by ROTH Capital in its report released on January 05, 2015, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 16.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $4.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 68.18% from its 52-Week high price while it is -71.76% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 45.11.

The shares of the company added by 48.00% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $0.2301 while ending the day at $0.37. During the trading session, a total of 9.39 million shares were traded which represents a -1479.99% decline from the average session volume which is 594570.0 shares. PEIX had ended its last session trading at $0.25. Pacific Ethanol Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.95, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.40 PEIX 52-week low price stands at $0.22 while its 52-week high price is $1.31.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.58 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Pacific Ethanol Inc. generated 18.92 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.17 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -27.59%. Pacific Ethanol Inc. has the potential to record -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at The Benchmark Company published a research note on January 30, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) is now rated as Hold. Wells Fargo also rated NSC as Initiated on October 29, 2019, with its price target of $216 suggesting that NSC could surge by 40.74% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $136.33/share, analysts expect it to down by -9.26% to reach $208.75/share. It started the day trading at $139.31 and traded between $125.84 and $123.71 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NSC’s 50-day SMA is 189.56 while its 200-day SMA stands at 187.87. The stock has a high of $219.88 for the year while the low is $119.29. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.58 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 2.53%, as 3.67M PEIX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.43% of Norfolk Southern Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 12.08, while the P/B ratio is 2.11. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.83M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.01 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -15.76%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -35.75% over the past 90 days while it lost -32.25% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more NSC shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.70% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -136,617 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 19,267,837 shares of NSC, with a total valuation of $3,513,490,077. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. meanwhile bought more NSC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $2,137,341,673 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Norfolk Southern Corporation shares by 6.86% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 11,144,882 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -820,848 shares of Norfolk Southern Corporation which are valued at $2,032,269,233. In the same vein, JPMorgan Investment Management, I… decreased its Norfolk Southern Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 436,737 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 10,391,275 shares and is now valued at $1,894,848,996. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Norfolk Southern Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.