Is It Crazy To Buy iHeartMedia Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) And Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $18.06. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 41.01% from its 52-Week high price while it is -58.00% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 31.06.

The shares of the company added by 17.97% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $6.28 while ending the day at $8.27. During the trading session, a total of 1.3 million shares were traded which represents a -184.4% decline from the average session volume which is 457790.0 shares. IHRT had ended its last session trading at $7.01. iHeartMedia Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.98, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.10 IHRT 52-week low price stands at $5.86 while its 52-week high price is $19.69.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.16 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. iHeartMedia Inc. has the potential to record 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Robert W. Baird published a research note on February 28, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $20. Barclays also rated NLSN as Downgrade on December 17, 2019, with its price target of $20 suggesting that NLSN could surge by 41.19% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $15.14/share, analysts expect it to down by -10.04% to reach $23.16/share. It started the day trading at $16.00 and traded between $14.42 and $13.62 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NLSN’s 50-day SMA is 19.38 while its 200-day SMA stands at 20.86. The stock has a high of $27.50 for the year while the low is $12.81. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 20.92 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.90%, as 21.11M IHRT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.98% of Nielsen Holdings plc shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.10M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.14 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -9.50%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -31.49% over the past 90 days while it lost -39.81% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more NLSN shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.58% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 1,155,427 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 45,994,833 shares of NLSN, with a total valuation of $837,565,909. Fidelity Management & Research Co… meanwhile bought more NLSN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $593,113,358 worth of shares.

Similarly, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… increased its Nielsen Holdings plc shares by 7.82% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 19,279,418 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,398,522 shares of Nielsen Holdings plc which are valued at $351,078,202. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Nielsen Holdings plc shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,118,763 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 17,572,869 shares and is now valued at $320,001,944. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of Nielsen Holdings plc stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.