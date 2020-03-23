Is It Crazy To Buy EZCORP Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) And Kirkland’s Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK)

The shares of EZCORP Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by B. Riley FBR in its latest research note that was published on April 12, 2019. The Financial company has also assigned a $14 price target. B. Riley FBR wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of EZCORP Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Jefferies Markets when it published its report on August 04, 2017. CL King was of a view that EZPW is Buy in its latest report on August 17, 2016. Wells Fargo thinks that EZPW is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $8.17. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 12.28% from its 52-Week high price while it is -65.87% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 36.66.

The shares of the company added by 6.96% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $3.42 while ending the day at $3.84. During the trading session, a total of 1.67 million shares were traded which represents a -141.96% decline from the average session volume which is 689050.0 shares. EZPW had ended its last session trading at $3.59. EZCORP Inc. currently has a market cap of $216.61 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 28.66, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 5.73, with a beta of 1.79. EZCORP Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.32, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.70 EZPW 52-week low price stands at $3.42 while its 52-week high price is $11.25.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.16 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The EZCORP Inc. generated 143.14 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.19 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -37.5%. EZCORP Inc. has the potential to record 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at B. Riley FBR published a research note on May 15, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Kirkland’s Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $6.50. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.80/share, analysts expect it to down by -13.75% to reach $4.00/share. It started the day trading at $0.80 and traded between $0.6205 and $0.69 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that KIRK’s 50-day SMA is 1.2000 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.4600. The stock has a high of $7.79 for the year while the low is $0.56. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.1 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -1.78%, as 4.03M EZPW shares were shorted. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 649.32K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.20 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -17.38%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -38.94% over the past 90 days while it lost -48.89% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Renaissance Technologies LLC bought more KIRK shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.80% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Renaissance Technologies LLC purchasing 39,400 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,076,700 shares of KIRK, with a total valuation of $1,270,506. Charles Schwab Investment Managem… meanwhile bought more KIRK shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,112,307 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Kirkland’s Inc. shares by 25.31% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 838,616 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -284,196 shares of Kirkland’s Inc. which are valued at $989,567. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Kirkland’s Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 218,762 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 526,043 shares and is now valued at $620,731. Following these latest developments, around 2.50% of Kirkland’s Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.