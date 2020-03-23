Is It Crazy To Buy Berry Corporation (NASDAQ:BRY) And SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM)

The shares of Berry Corporation (NASDAQ:BRY) has been pegged with a rating of Equal Weight by Wells Fargo in its latest research note that was published on March 10, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $5 price target. Wells Fargo wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Berry Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Piper Sandler advised investors in its research note published on March 09, 2020, to Neutral the BRY stock while also putting a $4.50 price target. The stock had earned Sector Weight rating from KeyBanc Capital Markets Markets when it published its report on February 07, 2020. The stock was given Market Perform rating by Wells Fargo in its report released on November 20, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 9. Tudor Pickering was of a view that BRY is Hold in its latest report on November 20, 2019. KeyBanc Capital Markets thinks that BRY is worth Underweight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $5.75. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 35.16% from its 52-Week high price while it is -81.49% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 24.90.

The shares of the company added by 12.84% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $1.85 while ending the day at $2.46. During the trading session, a total of 1.02 million shares were traded which represents a -25.57% decline from the average session volume which is 810530.0 shares. BRY had ended its last session trading at $2.18. Berry Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.60 BRY 52-week low price stands at $1.82 while its 52-week high price is $13.29.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.41 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.40 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 26.83%. Berry Corporation has the potential to record 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Stephens published a research note on March 20, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) is now rated as Equal-Weight. Their price target on the stock stands at $3. Credit Suisse also rated SM as Resumed on March 19, 2020, with its price target of $2.50 suggesting that SM could surge by 81.52% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.39/share, analysts expect it to down by -10.79% to reach $6.71/share. It started the day trading at $1.44 and traded between $1.10 and $1.24 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SM’s 50-day SMA is 7.40 while its 200-day SMA stands at 9.28. The stock has a high of $18.92 for the year while the low is $0.90. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 20.3 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 15.36%, as 23.42M BRY shares were shorted. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 5.11M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.58 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -46.78%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -88.42% over the past 90 days while it lost -88.10% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more SM shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.79% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 430,987 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 15,864,452 shares of SM, with a total valuation of $104,229,450. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more SM shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $77,633,643 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its SM Energy Company shares by 0.45% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 9,451,426 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 42,605 shares of SM Energy Company which are valued at $62,095,869. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its SM Energy Company shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,468,262 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 7,983,290 shares and is now valued at $52,450,215. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of SM Energy Company stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.