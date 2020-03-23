Is It Crazy To Buy Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) And The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB)

The shares of Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has been pegged with a rating of Mkt Perform by JMP Securities in its latest research note that was published on February 18, 2020. JMP Securities wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Alliance Data Systems Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on December 02, 2019. The stock was given Outperform rating by Oppenheimer in its report released on November 11, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 125. Wells Fargo was of a view that ADS is Market Perform in its latest report on October 25, 2019. Edward Jones thinks that ADS is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 10 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 9 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $103.73. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 34.32% from its 52-Week high price while it is -84.94% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 15.78.

The shares of the company added by 8.55% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $20.51 while ending the day at $27.55. During the trading session, a total of 3.85 million shares were traded which represents a -250.12% decline from the average session volume which is 1.1 million shares. ADS had ended its last session trading at $25.38. Alliance Data Systems Corporation currently has a market cap of $1.29 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 2.56, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.64, with a beta of 2.44. Alliance Data Systems Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 14.03, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.00 ADS 52-week low price stands at $20.51 while its 52-week high price is $182.95.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $4.11 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Alliance Data Systems Corporation generated 3.87 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $5.01 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 13.63%. Alliance Data Systems Corporation has the potential to record 20.25 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Citigroup published a research note on January 09, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $39. Keefe Bruyette also rated NTB as Downgrade on July 08, 2019, with its price target of $41 suggesting that NTB could surge by 54.45% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $17.09/share, analysts expect it to down by -12.05% to reach $33.00/share. It started the day trading at $18.321 and traded between $16.67 and $15.03 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NTB’s 50-day SMA is 30.33 while its 200-day SMA stands at 31.92. The stock has a high of $40.65 for the year while the low is $16.67. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 159500.17 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -9.77%, as 143,917 ADS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.27% of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 4.55, while the P/B ratio is 0.82. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 226.73K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.63 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -30.58%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -60.12% over the past 90 days while it lost -52.18% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Davis Selected Advisers LP sold more NTB shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.73% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Davis Selected Advisers LP selling -24,197 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,305,459 shares of NTB, with a total valuation of $91,495,105. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Manageme… meanwhile sold more NTB shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $72,762,139 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited shares by 1.48% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,426,624 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 35,346 shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited which are valued at $67,168,952. Following these latest developments, around 19.01% of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.