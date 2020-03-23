Is A Downturn Overdue? Triumph Group Inc. (NYSE:TGI), Loews Corporation (NYSE:L)?

The shares of Triumph Group Inc. (NYSE:TGI) has been pegged with a rating of Underperform by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on March 20, 2020. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Triumph Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Barclays advised investors in its research note published on August 23, 2019, to Underweight the TGI stock while also putting a $20 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on February 11, 2019. That day the BofA/Merrill set price target on the stock to $35. Barclays was of a view that TGI is Equal Weight in its latest report on March 29, 2018. RBC Capital Mkts thinks that TGI is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 09, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 41.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 59.27% from its 52-Week high price while it is -83.63% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 18.38.

The shares of the company added by 5.71% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $3.02 while ending the day at $4.81. During the trading session, a total of 2.29 million shares were traded which represents a -269.96% decline from the average session volume which is 619040.0 shares. TGI had ended its last session trading at $4.55. TGI 52-week low price stands at $3.02 while its 52-week high price is $29.38.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.69 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Triumph Group Inc. generated 53.59 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.64 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -66.67%. Triumph Group Inc. has the potential to record 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Deutsche Bank published a research note on November 02, 2016 where it informed investors and clients that Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) is now rated as Hold. Their price target on the stock stands at $43. Deutsche Bank also rated L as Reiterated on August 06, 2015, with its price target of $44 suggesting that L could surge by 39.88% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $37.31/share, analysts expect it to down by -16.22% to reach $52.00/share. It started the day trading at $38.23 and traded between $32.00 and $31.26 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that L’s 50-day SMA is 48.51 while its 200-day SMA stands at 50.67. The stock has a high of $56.88 for the year while the low is $31.66. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.61 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 1.35%, as 3.66M TGI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.50% of Loews Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 10.22, while the P/B ratio is 0.48. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.26M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.92 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -15.54%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -39.09% over the past 90 days while it lost -38.77% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more L shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.64% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -465,550 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 27,879,402 shares of L, with a total valuation of $1,272,137,113. JPMorgan Investment Management, I… meanwhile bought more L shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $720,766,963 worth of shares.

Similarly, Norges Bank Investment Management increased its Loews Corporation shares by 92.53% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 13,574,760 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 6,523,926 shares of Loews Corporation which are valued at $619,416,299. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Loews Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 166,737 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 12,730,863 shares and is now valued at $580,909,279. Following these latest developments, around 53.72% of Loews Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.