Is A Downturn Overdue? Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS), Mueller Industries Inc. (NYSE:MLI)?

The shares of Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Maxim Group in its latest research note that was published on April 22, 2019. Maxim Group wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Top Ships Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $1.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 22.94% from its 52-Week high price while it is -99.47% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 11.41.

The shares of the company added by 11.33% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $0.0815 while ending the day at $0.10. During the trading session, a total of 12.71 million shares were traded which represents a -568.74% decline from the average session volume which is 1.9 million shares. TOPS had ended its last session trading at $0.09. TOPS 52-week low price stands at $0.08 while its 52-week high price is $18.80.

The Top Ships Inc. generated 3.56 million in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at Boenning & Scattergood published a research note on February 04, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Mueller Industries Inc. (NYSE:MLI) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $40. Even though the stock has been trading at $21.78/share, analysts expect it to down by -11.29% to reach $40.00/share. It started the day trading at $22.50 and traded between $17.66 and $19.32 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MLI’s 50-day SMA is 29.38 while its 200-day SMA stands at 29.30. The stock has a high of $34.11 for the year while the low is $17.66. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 779766.24 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -1.18%, as 770,565 TOPS shares were shorted. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 10.78, while the P/B ratio is 1.68. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 232.18K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.32 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -18.07%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -39.17% over the past 90 days while it lost -33.88% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more MLI shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.23% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 97,058 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,992,559 shares of MLI, with a total valuation of $223,631,801. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more MLI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $159,618,653 worth of shares.

Similarly, GAMCO Asset Management, Inc. decreased its Mueller Industries Inc. shares by 0.88% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,951,400 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -34,905 shares of Mueller Industries Inc. which are valued at $110,560,172. In the same vein, Wells Capital Management, Inc. decreased its Mueller Industries Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 49,954 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,155,776 shares and is now valued at $88,298,612. Following these latest developments, around 1.50% of Mueller Industries Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.