Is A Downturn Overdue? ServiceSource International Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV), The Gap Inc. (NYSE:GPS)?

The shares of ServiceSource International Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by B. Riley FBR in its latest research note that was published on February 21, 2019. The Technology company has also assigned a $1.25 price target. B. Riley FBR wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of ServiceSource International Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. B. Riley FBR advised investors in its research note published on November 08, 2018, to Buy the SREV stock while also putting a $2 price target. The stock had earned Mkt Perform rating from JMP Securities Markets when it published its report on October 19, 2018. The stock was given Buy rating by B. Riley FBR Inc. in its report released on March 27, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 5. Northland Capital was of a view that SREV is Market Perform in its latest report on February 22, 2017. JMP Securities thinks that SREV is worth Mkt Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 29.50% from its 52-Week high price while it is -67.45% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 21.75.

The shares of the company added by 13.92% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $0.5278 while ending the day at $0.68. During the trading session, a total of 583179.0 shares were traded which represents a -104.29% decline from the average session volume which is 285460.0 shares. SREV had ended its last session trading at $0.60. ServiceSource International Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.02, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.10 SREV 52-week low price stands at $0.53 while its 52-week high price is $2.10.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.00 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The ServiceSource International Inc. generated 27.09 million in revenue during the last quarter. ServiceSource International Inc. has the potential to record -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group published a research note on March 13, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that The Gap Inc. (NYSE:GPS) is now rated as Market Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $12. MKM Partners also rated GPS as Reiterated on March 13, 2020, with its price target of $11 suggesting that GPS could surge by 69.05% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $8.07/share, analysts expect it to down by -10.53% to reach $23.33/share. It started the day trading at $8.59 and traded between $7.22 and $7.22 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GPS’s 50-day SMA is 15.53 while its 200-day SMA stands at 16.99. The stock has a high of $27.00 for the year while the low is $6.79. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 37.66 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -4.61%, as 35.92M SREV shares were shorted. At the moment, only 13.58% of The Gap Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 7.23, while the P/B ratio is 0.81. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 7.05M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.16 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -33.21%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -59.28% over the past 90 days while it lost -58.84% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Dodge & Cox bought more GPS shares, increasing its portfolio by 34.97% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Dodge & Cox purchasing 7,371,196 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 28,449,226 shares of GPS, with a total valuation of $407,677,409. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more GPS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $401,721,603 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its The Gap Inc. shares by 6.75% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 16,930,301 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,071,059 shares of The Gap Inc. which are valued at $242,611,213. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its The Gap Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 147,963 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 11,748,889 shares and is now valued at $168,361,579. Following these latest developments, around 8.90% of The Gap Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.