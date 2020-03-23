Is A Downturn Overdue? Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI), Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)?

The shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Macquarie in its latest research note that was published on September 26, 2019. The Services company has also assigned a $12 price target. Macquarie wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Everi Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. SunTrust advised investors in its research note published on February 11, 2019, to Buy the EVRI stock while also putting a $9 price target. The stock had earned Strong Buy rating from Raymond James Markets when it published its report on November 30, 2018. That day the Raymond James set price target on the stock to $11. The stock was given Outperform rating by Telsey Advisory Group in its report released on March 14, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 10. Jefferies was of a view that EVRI is Buy in its latest report on February 20, 2018. Stifel thinks that EVRI is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 09, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 10.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $13.86. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 88.39% from its 52-Week high price while it is -80.37% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 26.45.

The shares of the company added by 45.27% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $1.60 while ending the day at $2.92. During the trading session, a total of 9.04 million shares were traded which represents a -550.5% decline from the average session volume which is 1.39 million shares. EVRI had ended its last session trading at $2.01. Everi Holdings Inc. currently has a market cap of $202.65 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 13.90, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.70, with a beta of 2.68. Everi Holdings Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 20.52, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.20 EVRI 52-week low price stands at $1.55 while its 52-week high price is $14.88.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.02 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Everi Holdings Inc. generated 289.87 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.12 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -300.0%. Everi Holdings Inc. has the potential to record 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Raymond James published a research note on November 21, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $50. Even though the stock has been trading at $32.04/share, analysts expect it to down by -9.30% to reach $48.56/share. It started the day trading at $33.40 and traded between $31.16 and $29.06 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ALSN’s 50-day SMA is 42.44 while its 200-day SMA stands at 45.02. The stock has a high of $50.46 for the year while the low is $30.00. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.54 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -2.04%, as 3.47M EVRI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.98% of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 5.93, while the P/B ratio is 4.43. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.19M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.92 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -11.94%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -40.33% over the past 90 days while it lost -37.44% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more ALSN shares, decreasing its portfolio by -2.09% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -264,003 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 12,349,550 shares of ALSN, with a total valuation of $501,391,730. Fidelity Management & Research Co… meanwhile bought more ALSN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $437,703,403 worth of shares.

Similarly, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. decreased its Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. shares by 0.30% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 5,876,955 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -17,613 shares of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. which are valued at $238,604,373. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 281,120 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 5,525,517 shares and is now valued at $224,335,990. Following these latest developments, around 0.80% of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.