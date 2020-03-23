Is A Downturn Overdue? Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT), ONE Gas Inc. (NYSE:OGS)?

The shares of Atlantic Power Corporation (NYSE:AT) has been pegged with a rating of Sector Perform by National Bank Financial in its latest research note that was published on May 03, 2019. National Bank Financial wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Atlantic Power Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Sector Perform rating from National Bank Financial Markets when it published its report on March 03, 2017. The stock was given Outperform rating by Imperial Capital in its report released on June 26, 2014, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 7. BMO Capital Markets was of a view that AT is Market Perform in its latest report on March 27, 2013. BMO Capital Markets thinks that AT is worth Underperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 24, 2013 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 12.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $2.81. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 17.06% from its 52-Week high price while it is -25.47% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 43.66.

The shares of the company added by 12.43% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $1.72 while ending the day at $1.99. During the trading session, a total of 1.77 million shares were traded which represents a -340.95% decline from the average session volume which is 402050.0 shares. AT had ended its last session trading at $1.77. AT 52-week low price stands at $1.70 while its 52-week high price is $2.67.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.10 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Atlantic Power Corporation generated 82.6 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.10 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 170.0%.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on January 30, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that ONE Gas Inc. (NYSE:OGS) is now rated as Underperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $95. Sidoti also rated OGS as Initiated on January 29, 2020, with its price target of $97 suggesting that OGS could surge by 22.46% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $76.18/share, analysts expect it to down by -10.80% to reach $87.63/share. It started the day trading at $79.79 and traded between $69.06 and $67.95 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that OGS’s 50-day SMA is 89.78 while its 200-day SMA stands at 90.92. The stock has a high of $96.97 for the year while the low is $65.85. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 02/28/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 793607.58 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 14.01%, as 904,792 AT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.74% of ONE Gas Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 19.37, while the P/B ratio is 1.69. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 334.10K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.71 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -13.97%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -28.45% over the past 90 days while it lost -27.72% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more OGS shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.04% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 114,874 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,757,586 shares of OGS, with a total valuation of $472,928,114. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more OGS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $432,267,089 worth of shares.

Similarly, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… decreased its ONE Gas Inc. shares by 4.59% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,716,983 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -178,994 shares of ONE Gas Inc. which are valued at $305,312,984. In the same vein, American Century Investment Manag… decreased its ONE Gas Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 44,381 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,763,120 shares and is now valued at $226,962,677. Following these latest developments, around 1.10% of ONE Gas Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.